Police 1-1 KCCA: Balinya’s late strike earns Cops point

Police 1-1 KCCA

Police Football Club rallied in the second half to draw one-all with KCCA Football Club at the StarTimes Stadium on Thursday.

Juma Balinya’s classic Police goal cancelled Mustafa Kizza opening minute free kick as the best passing teams in the league shared points.

KCCA who had Mike Mutebi return to technical area started with aplomb and their first attack yielded a goal when Kizza superbly curled in a free-kick.

The Kasasiro enjoyed early possession and the Cops only settled into the game after nearly quarter an hour.

Debutant Kennedy Kasozi was denied Charles Lukwago before Edward Kiryowa put Police’s first clear cut chance to waste, heading Balinya’s cross wide with Lukwago beaten.

James Odong who was operating on the right weaved through KCCA’s defense but his shot was blocked for a fruitless corner as the game started to open up.

Allan Okello could have doubled KCCA’s lead when he cut inside of Paul Wila but Davis Mutebi was quick off his line to deny the youngster.

Odong and Kasozi both had efforts from outside the area fly wide of goal before Balinya forced a save from Lukwago with a powerful shot from outside the area.

With five minutes to halftime, Abdallah Mubiru made his first change withdrawing Kiryowa with experienced Simon Mbaziira taking his place.

After the break, it was KCCA with the first chance, a freekick in a range from which Kiza scored the opener. However, Mutebi was able to collect the left back’s effort.

Police started to stamp their authority on the game with superb exchanges upfront that led to Balinya scoring but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Mubiru made his second substitution sending on Safi Basani to replace Kennedy Kasozi and Basani could have drawn Police level minutes after coming on but his free header off Odong’s cross went over the bar.

The hosts continued to dominate the half as Lukwago once again came to the risque of the league leaders. Arafat Galiwango combined well with Mbaiira on the left before the former playing Balinya through but the KCCA custodian was quick off his line to send the ball out for a corner.

Mbaziira then missed the target from close range as the Cop kept the pressure on KCCA’s defense manned by Timothy Awany.

KCCA’s second chance of the half arrived when Odong tripped Kyambadde but Police defense dealt well with the set piece.

Pius Kaggwa was then introduced for out of legs Odong and the winger became an instant menace for Kizza and Hassan Musana. He set up Basani for a seater but the forward tapped over the bar.

Police would then level the game after a long goal-kick from Lukwago. Skipper Paul Willa initiated a counter attack before he played Balinya through with a ground ball that the forward calmly finished off to level matters.

There was still time for Basani and Balinya to level matters but they could not put away the chances Policed created after drawing level.

Next Games

Police will visit SC Villa at Namboole next Wednesday while KCCA will play hosts to URA a day before.

Team lineups

Police XI: Davis Mutebi (GK), Willa Paul, Arafat Giwango, Joseph Sentume, Edgar Bwogi, Hassan Kalegga, Ashiraf Mugume, Edward Kalyowa (Simon Mbaziira), Juma Balinnya, Johnson Odong (Pius Kaggwa), Kennedy Kasozi (Safi Basani)

Other Subs: Dennis Bigala, Sadat Kyambadde, Samuel Kayongo

KCCA FC: Charles Lukwago (GK), Peter Magambo, Timothy Awany, Mustafa Kizza, Nicholas Kasozi, Gift Ali (Patrick Kaddu), Allan Okello, Muzamir Mutyaba (Sadam Juma), Mike Mutyaba (Allan Kyambadde), Jackson Nunda, Hassan Musana

Other Subs: Tom Ikara, Lawrence Bukenya, Julius Poloto, Steven Serwadda