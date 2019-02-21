Basketball

Power to take on City Oilers in 2019 season opener

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
NBL Season Opening Night | Friday, April 22

  • Power vs. City Oilers – 8:30pm, Lugogo
  • JKL Lady Dolphins vs. KCCA Leopards – 6:30pm, Lugogo
Paul Odong goes for the basket during last season’s final

The 2019 National Basketball League season is exactly a month away from tipping off.

The league will start on Friday, April 22 with last season’s finalists Power taking on champions City Oilers.

Oilers and Power faced off in the highlight game of last season’s opening day with the latter winning the game 64-56, thanks to Steven Wundi’s 15 points.

Meanwhile, JKL Lady Dolphins will start their title defense against KCCA Leopards on the same day.

