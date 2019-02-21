Power to take on City Oilers in 2019 season opener

NBL Season Opening Night | Friday, April 22

Power vs. City Oilers – 8:30pm, Lugogo

JKL Lady Dolphins vs. KCCA Leopards – 6:30pm, Lugogo

Paul Odong goes for the basket during last season’s final

The 2019 National Basketball League season is exactly a month away from tipping off.

The league will start on Friday, April 22 with last season’s finalists Power taking on champions City Oilers.

Oilers and Power faced off in the highlight game of last season’s opening day with the latter winning the game 64-56, thanks to Steven Wundi’s 15 points.

Meanwhile, JKL Lady Dolphins will start their title defense against KCCA Leopards on the same day.