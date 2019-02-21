URA Vs Kirinya Preview: Tax men target recovery

Shafik Kagimu and company must be clinical against Kirinya [Photo: John Batanudde]

Thursday February 21

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4.30pm

Four time champions URA host Kirinya Jinja SS targeting victory to end a three match winless run in all competitions.

URA lost to Bright Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup as well as to Maroons at Namboole and drew goalless with Onduparaka in Arua.

Sixth on the log with 29 points, URA have an opportunity to go fourth with victory against Kirinya Jinja SS side that won their previous game at home to Police FC.

Shafik Kagimu and company are aware that nothing short of maximum points will bring memories of the first round in which they struggled for points.

Kirinya Jinja SS will rely on the attacking threat of Joel Madondo and Fred Amaku for goals with David Bagoole running the show in midfield.

They come into the game 11th on the log with 24 points and a win could take them to 8th on the 16-team log.