A point is fair, Mutebi reflects on Police draw

Mike Mutebi talks to the players

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi described a point earned in a stalemate with Police as fair though it would hurt his side in the title race to drop points.

Mustafa Kizza put the 12-time champions in front inside the first minute at Lugogo before Juma Balinya cancelled it out with a strike five minutes to the final whistle in a game the Cops deserved more.

“We were too much in a hurry especially after scoring as if we had made a mistake to score,” Mutebi told the press. “The players were jittery and not really in command,” he added before hailing his opponents.

“Meanwhile, Police gained more confidence and didn’t have pressure but started thinking about playing and getting a good result.

“So in the end, I think it was a fair result. It was balanced. First half, we could have killed off the game. Second half, I think Police in the last 25 minutes had an upper hand and created very good opportunities.

Mutebi admitted that what makes the result very fair is the performance his boys put up on the afternoon.

“In the end, two points lost but I think it was a fair result depending on the performance we put up today.

KCCA, despite opening up a seven point gap with the point have struggled since the second half of the season started.

They have won only two in the last five games and are also out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.