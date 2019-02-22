FIA to investigate Mbarara rally accident 

Mangat’s car after the accident.

The world motorsport governing body, FIA, will investigate the circumstances of the Mbarara rally accident that happened earlier this month.

The crew of Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya in a Mitsubishi EvoX had an encounter with a motorcycle rider in the ultimate stage of the season opener in Mbarara.

South Africa’s Willie Du Plessis will be in Uganda over the weekend to investigate the cause of the accident.

Willie is expected to visit Mbarara district along with FMU officials as he assess the safety measures, routes and modules of awareness employed.

FMU Deputy Vice president, Jeff Kabagambe is very positive about the investigation.

“Whatever happened in Mbarara was just unfortunate. We had all safety measures put in place,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“However, we should be grateful for the investigation that will be carried. As they investigate, am sure the officials will be teaching and advising our officials on a few things.

“And whatever that will come out from the investigation will be used to see how we can improve on what we already have,” he added.

Uganda has had a series of accidents lately. Last November, several fans were injured when a rally car veered off during a race.