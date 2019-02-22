FUFA Big League: Proline registers home win, Kitara falls on the road

Proline players celebrate at Lugogo.

FUFA Big League:

Proline 3-0 Kireka United

Kireka United Kira United 1-0 Kitara

Proline Football Club has further extended their grip onto the summit of the FUFA Big League Rwenzori group with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Kireka United at the StarTimes Stadium, on Friday.

Former Entebbe Young and Nairobi City Stars forward Isma Kabugu gave the yellow and purple stripped side the lead on 49 minutes.

Othieno diverted a ball into his own goal net with three minutes left on the clock.

Stylish midfielder Hakim Kiwanuka drilled the final nail into Kireka United’s coffin with the third goal on the evening.

Proline now leads the Rwenzori group with 29 points from 13 matches, dislodging Kansai Plascon who had a day earlier beaten Bumate United 2-0 away in Bundibugyo.

Kansai Plascon thus falls to second as they have 27 points.

Kireka United remains fourth from bottom with 13 points.

At the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Kira United overcame visiting Kitara 1-0. Michael Ssenyonjo’s fifth minute goal won the day.

This was the second loss for tactician Richard Makumbi under his tenure at Kitara since last week’s 1-0 loss to Kyetume in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Kireka United gets to eight points from as many as 13 matches, good enough to displace Ntinda United from the 9th position.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League returns on Sunday with one game.

League debutants Nebbie Central will play host to Light S.S at the Luo stadium in Nebbi district, West Nile.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2019.

The top club from each group (Rwenzori and Elgon) qualifies directly to the UPL whilst the third side will be detemined via a promotional play-off.

Next Matches:

Sunday 24th February 2019

Nebbi Central Vs Light SS – Luo Stadium – 4 PM

Thursday Results:

Elgon Group:

Kataka 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Doves All Stars 0-1 Light SS

Light SS Amuka Bright Stars 0-2 UPDF

UPDF JMC Hippos 0-0 Kyetume

Rwenzori Group: