FUFA Big League: Wakiso Giants on song as Doves All Stars, Kyetume falter

Wakiso Giants is one form both off the field of play and on the playing turf. (Photo: WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA)

FUFA Big League (Thursday Results):

Kataka 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Doves All Stars 0-1 Light SS

Amuka Bright Stars 0-2 UPDF

JMC Hippos 0-0 Kyetume

Bumate United 0-2 Kansai Plascon

Dove 2-1 Ntinda United

Wakiso Giants Football Club built a six point lead with a hard fought 2-1 victory on the road away to Kataka in the Elgon group duel at the CRO San Siro Stadium in Mbale on Thursday.

A goal in each half by Karim Ndugwa and Ivan Kiweewa inspired Ibrahim Kirya’s coached side.

Ndugwa gave Wakiso Giants the lead after 32 minutes before Nasur Nandala found the equalizer three minutes later as either side returned to the locker rooms tied at one goal apiece.

Kiweewa struck the winner in the 67th minute to guarantee the Purple Sharks maximum points on the evening.

Wakiso Giants thus completed a double over Kataka, having won the first leg 3-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

The Purple Sharks remain unbeaten in 13 matches, with 29 points, six off second placed Kyetume (23) and seven away from Doves All Stars.

Coach-less Kyetume was held to a non-scoring draw by Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos at the Kakindu Stadium.

The proposed new coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala watched the game on the sidelines.

Arua based Doves All Stars suffered a humbling 1-0 home loss to league debutants Light Light SS at the Green Light Stadium, also home to top tier side Onduparaka Football Club.

Steven Bogere’s UPDF won 2-0 over Amuka Bright Stars in the other Elgon group contest.

In the Rwenzori group, Bumate United fell at home 2-0 to visiting Kansai Plascon with former Police FC forward Osman Mutumba netting a brace.

Masindi based Dove triumphed 2-1 over Ntinda United at the Katushabe play ground.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big league resumes on Friday with two games.

Kira United hosts Kitara at Namboole whilst Proline will face Kireka United at Lugogo.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2019.

The top club per group (Rwenzori or Elgon) qualifies directly to the UPL whilst the third side will be detemined via a promotional play-off.

Next Matches:

Friday 22nd February 2019

Kira United Vs Kitara – Nelson Mandela Stadium, Nambole – 4 PM

Proline Vs Kireka United – StarTimes Stadium – 3 PM

Sunday 24th February 2019

Nebbi Central Vs Light SS – Luo Stadium – 4 PM