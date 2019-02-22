Uganda Cranes legend Mayanja returns to active coaching, to partner with Kabonge at Kyetume FC

Uganda Cranes legend Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja has joined Kyetume Football Club as head coach

Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja has signed a short employment contract with Uganda’s second tier side Kyetume Football Club.

The CAF ‘A’ licenced tactician has not been active since departing Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club in 2017 where he had worked under former head coach Dylan Kerr from Malta.

Mayanja is set to be unveiled as head coach at Kyetume Football Club on Friday after the initial verbal and paper work commitment were completed on Thursday.

He will work with celebrated young coach Allan Posiano ‘Messiah’ Kabonge Kivewala Madiba.

The two coaches (Mayanja and Kabonge) watched Kyetume’s goal-less draw away to Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos at the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja.

Mia-Mia’s record as a coach emit loud volume having handled a number of clubs as Lyantonde (URA), Kiyovu, Bunamwaya (Vipers), KCC, Kololo SS, Kagera, Coastal Union, Simba (Tanzania) and was also the Uganda Cranes assistant coach for over six years.

Kabonge revels in the opportunity to work with the Uganda Cranes legend.



This is an opportunity of a life time. To work with a gentleman with a great CV as Jackson Mayanja is a big honour. Personally, I am always willing to learn from such experienced coaches as Mayanja. He has also coached as far as the Uganda Cranes which is my dream in life as a coach. I am humbled.

Allan Kabonge on working with Jackson Mayanja

Allan Kabonge Kivewala is happy to work under Jackson Mayanja. He asserts he will learn a lot with the legend. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Mayanja and Kabonge will meet the Kyetume players on Friday at their Nakisunga Ssaza play ground.

Who is Jackson Mayanja?

Full Names: Jackson Mayanja

Nick name: Mia Mia (Means ‘perfect’ named by Al Masry fans)

Date of Birth: July 27, 1969

Education: Police Children School & Kololo Secondary school

Parents: Francis Sekimpi & Joyce Nakafu

Place of Birth: Mukono (Grew up at Nsambya)

Family: Married to Fatuma Mayanja with five children

Playing Career: Kololo S.S (Captained the school in 1987), Trained at Police and SC Villa (not licenced), KCC Football, Al Masry (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia) & Lowi FC (Oman)

Coaching Career: Lyantonde (URA), Kiyovu, Bunamwaya (Vipers), KCC, Kololo SS, Kagera, Coastal Union, Simba (Tanzania), Uganda Cranes assistant coach

Achievements:

Won two league titles (1991 & 1997) and two Uganda Cup titles (1987 & 1990) all with KCC.

Won three CECAFA Cup titles with Uganda Cranes (1990, 1992 & 1996).

Named Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Footballer of the Year (1993 & 1996).

Uganda Cranes top-scorer for the 1993 Nations Cup qualifiers with six goals.

KCC captain in 1996 and joint top scorer in 1997.

Coached URA, Kiyovu, KCC, Kololo SS and now Kagera.

Joint coach for the victorious Cranes side for the 2003 Cecafa tournament.

He owns Mia-Mia Soccer Academy and several business ventures like Jack. Standard Day & Boarding Primary School based in Mukono.

.