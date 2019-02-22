Kyadondo Ssaza initiates Makindye Mutuba III tourney prior to 2019 Airtel Masaza Football championship

Makindye Mutuba III Division Football & Netball Tourney:
24th February – 28th April 2019
Official opening match (24th Feb): Luwafu Vs Makindye 1
Officier’s Mess play ground
As a way of identifying, assembling and grooming talented footballers and netballers within Kyadondo Ssaza, a tournament, Makindy Mutuba III division was born years ago.
Footballers playing in regional leagues and the divisions below are permitted to feature in this tournament.
Organizers deem the aforementioned championship as a preparatory plat form to select a pool of committed and gifted players for the final netball as well as football teams that will be used by the Kyadondo Ssaza team at this year’s event.
This tournament was officially launched at Ggombolola Makindye Mutuba III headquarters before the media.
Sunday 24th February 2019 is the day that will mark the official kick off for this knock out championship at the barren and dusty officers mess grounds.
The tournament will then run for another two months and will climax on 28th April 2019 well in time of the kick off for the main Masaza tourney.
Chief organizer, Hajji Musa Musoke Ssemambo hinted on the significance of this tournament as a basis to scout talented players for the Kyadondo Ssaza team in this year’s Masaza Competition.
I thank the organising committee for this tournament which I believe will help players from the division showcase their talents. We shall use this competition to look for talented players to help Kyadondo Ssaza team in this year’s Masaza cup tournament put up a challenge.
Hajji Musa Musoke Ssemambo, organizer
Luwafu plays Makindye 1 in the official opening match this Sunday at Officers mess Playgrounds.
The tournament will be played on a home and away knockout basis for the Men while the Women’s category will be played on a knockout basis.
Opportunity Bank is the main sponsor of the tournament having contributed Shs 5,000,000. Other crucial partners include Lima East Africa Limited.
Kibuye 1 is the defending champion of the tournament.
Football (Men):
Salaama Musaale vs Sabawaali Bukasa
Sabadunkuli vs Kisugu
Mituba VI Kibuli vs Kibuli
Nsambya Central vs Katwe I
Mituba V Kansanga vs Mutuba I Muziga
Mumyuka Katwe II vs Wabigalo
Makindye II vs Kabalagala
Kibuye II vs Nsambya Railways
Kibuye 1 vs Nsambya Estate
Netball:
Group A: Luwafu, Lukuli, Salaama, Kibuli, Ggaba
Group B: Makindye, Kibuye, Kansanga, Nsambya, Kabalagala
Group C: Makindye 1, Katwe 1, Nsambya Railway, Wabigalo, Kissugu,
Group D: Kibuye, Katwe, Nsambya, Bukasa, Buziga