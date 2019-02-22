Odur strikes late as Express rally to earn a point against Maroons

Tony Odur scored an 85th minute to save Express an eminent danger of a defeat at home against Maroons (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Thursday Results):

Express 1-1 Maroons

URA 2-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Police 1-1 KCCA

Paidha Black Angels 2-0 Nyamityobora

With less than five minutes to full time, Express trailed by a goal to visiting Prisons funded side Maroons at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Thursday.

Second half substitute Brian Umony (had replaced Mubaraka Nsubuga) was tripped down by defender Silvester Okello for the foul that led to the penalty.

Prodigal son, Tony Odur (also a second half substitute for Ibrahim Kayiwa ) was calm and composed as he struck with success a kick from the penalty spot to cancel Solomon Walusimbi’s opener.

Like he had scored the winning penalty against Police three days ago in the Uganda Cup, Odur struck the ball in the right upper corner, away from the diving goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol.

Walusimbi had tapped home a gifted ball following goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga’s failure to parry away a high ball to safety.

Maroons’ goal arrived 10 minutes into the second half following a fruitless opening 45 minutes.

As the match looked destined for a rare away win at Wankulukuku, the Red Eagles pushed numbers upfront until the equalizer following a penalty by referee Rajab Bakasembe, who had been the fourth official in Ndejje University’s 4-3 home win against Tooro United away in Bombo.

From 20 matches played, George Ssemwogerere’s coached Express has 25 points as they are 9th on the 16 team log.

Maroons, who are coached by Robert Ssekweyama are 13th with 19 points.

In the other matches played on the day, KCCA, like Maroons lost their lead at the death, sharing the spoils with nemesis Police one all.

Paidha Black Angels triumphed 2-0 over Nyamityobora in Zombo and URA defeated Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-0 at Mandela National Stadium.

Next Matches:

Express faces Ndejje University on Tuesday 26th February 2019.

Maroons will entertain Paidha Black Angels on the same day.

Team Line Ups:

Express FC XI:

Mathias Muwanga (GK), Isaac Mutanga, Arthur Kiggundu, Charles Musoke, John Revita, Disan Galiwango (Joel Male), Lawrence Kigonya, Mubaraka Nsubuga (Brian Umony), Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye, Michael Birungi, Ibrahim Kayiwa (Tony ‘Ten’ Odur)

Maroons FC XI

Emmanuel Akol (GK), Eddie Kapampa, Brian Majwega, Allan Anguyo (Sylvester Okello), Martin Mpuuga, Emmanuel ”Song” Olinga (Dan Wagaluka), Pius ‘TZ Obuya” Obuya, Okot, Solomon Walusimbi, Herman Wasswa (Sydney Chika), Ronald Orombi