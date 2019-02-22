Okwi nets brace as Paidha Black Angels returns to Bar Okoro

Dickens Okwir scored twice for Paidha Black Angels on their return to the Bar Okoro (PHOTO: Jack B)

Uganda Premier League (Thursday Results):

Paidha Black Angels 2-0 Nyamitybora

URA 2-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Police 1-1 KCCA

Express 1-1 Maroons

Striker Dickens Okwir scored twice as Paidha Black Angels Football Club returned to the Bar Okoro fortress with a 2-0 home win over visiting Nyamityobora on Thursday.

Okwir, on loan from Vipers Sports Club scored in either half, finding the back of the net in the 14th and 67th minutes before a well attended game.

Charles Adam Anzuvuku set up Okwir for the opener before James Wambede assisted the second goal.

This was the first game for Paidha Black Angels at the Bar Okoro in the top flight since being promoted from the FUFA Big league last season.

Referee Deogrcious Opio booked three players in this match.

Okwir was booked moments after his second goal for removing the shirt after scoring.

Okwir (with shirt removed) was booked for removing his jersey after scoring

Nyamityobora had three players booked; Martin Arinaitwe, goalkeeper Denis Otim and James Tongi.

The game was Alex Isabirye’s first on the side line as head coach for the Abanyakare since he departed Kyetume.

Maximum points for Paidha Black Angels was only the second win in as many as 20 matches since defeating Police at the Green Light during the first round.

The Blacks now have 12 points, same as Nyamityobora, but remain at the bottom of the standings since they have conceded more goals.

Nyamityobora has now conceded most goals in the league (14).

Next Matches:

Paidha Black Angels makes the long trip to Maroons next Tuesday, 26th February 2019.

The next day, Nyamityobora will be at home against BUL at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

I am excited to have scored two goals for my new club Paidha Black Angels Football Club. I thank the rest of my teammates and the fans who came to cheer us from the start of the game to the finish Dickens Okwir, Paidha Black Angels Striker

Paramount Chief of Paidha watched the game too

Team Line ups:

Paidha Black Angels XI:

Pius Dibala (GK), Shaban Wasswa, Dickson Galabuzi, Khalid Odagui, Jerry Adebo (Captain), James Wambede, Olega Ceaser, Kasirye Muhammad, Charles Adam Anjuvuku, Dickens Okwir, Hassan Fatip

Subs:

Benson Orom (GK), Yusuf Ssozi, Andrew Kidega, Sula Ssekamwa, Jackson Nsubuga, Francis Otim Bithum, Cheka Sabir.

Head Coach: Charles Ssenyange

Nyamityobora XI:

Denis Otim (GK), Jerry Jakisa, Benjamin Mpirwe, Ibrahim Pengere, Calvin Barni, Frederick Mayindi, Martin Arinaitwe, Saddam Masereka, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Abdallah Kasiba, Joseph Akandawanaho.

Subs:

Hillary Jomi (GK), Damien Nakalema, Peter Otai, Peter Mutebi, Joel Ayoku, James Tongi

Head Coach: Alex Isabirye

Match officials:

Center Referee: Deogracious Opio

Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi

Assistant Referee 2: Paul Omara

Fourth official: Anne Akoyi

Referees Assessor: Faizol Nsubuga