Ssimwogerere satisfied despite draw against Maroons

George Ssimwogerere

George Ssimwogerere was left satisfied with his side’s performance despite dropping points at home to struggling Maroons on Thursday.

Solomon Walusimbi had put the visitors in the lead with an easy goal after Mathias Muwanga fumbled with the goal before Tony Odur levelled from the spot after a foul on Brian Umony.

“I’m satisfied with the performance of my team because we have played four games with a squad of 14 fit players,” said Ssimwogerere who is also a former captain at the club.

“We knew Maroons would want to play a possessive game and we went for a cautious approach that paid off.

The draw means that since he took the charge, the team has managed to pick four points out of a possible nine and are now 9th on the log with 25 points.

The Red Eagles return to action on Tuesday away to resurgent Ndejje University.