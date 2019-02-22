Three events to spice up the 2019 Buganda Kingdom Royal Regatta

The organizing committee of the 2019 Royal Regatta is given the Buganda Kingdom flag

2019 Buganda Kingdom Royal Regatta:

1st Round: 30th March – Kiyindi Landing Site

Pre-event Round: 29th April – Mulungu Landing Site

Main event (Final): 27th May – Nabugabo Landing site

Canoeing in Uganda, particularly in Buganda Kingdom has a very rich enviable history tale to write home about.

During the early kingdom days dating as far back as the last 800 years ago for the epoch of the first muganda, Kintu, canoeing was a major activity, usually for the king’s navy forces and for recreation as well.

To this generation, canoeing has been modified into rowing and kayaking especially along Lake Victoria and the Nile River water bodies.

Time immemorial, Buganda kingdom has been holding the royal regatta, an recreational activity for the king (Kabaka) to enjoy with his loyal subjects.

The 2019 royal regatta will for the first time in the history of the championship will have two precursor events; the first in Kiyindi on 30th March.

The final pre-event shall be hosted by Mulungu landing site on 29th April.

The main and final event will then be contested at Nabugabo landing site on 27th May.



We have decided to travel this edition to three venues to mainly allow spread of the sport across vast counties in the kingdom. I commiserate with those that died in the boat cruise last year, but i know that with proper water safety Technics, many people wouldn’t have died. much as efforts to get people ashore were successful,what caused death was that people did not know what to do after the people were out the water

Ben Immanuel Misagga, Royal regatta organizing committee chairperson

Ben Immanuel Misagga (holding microphone)

Buganda kingdom deputy katikiro sings special praise of the organisers for this initiative which has developed the kingdom further.



In Gomba,we also have a lake Wamala; so we shall also be open to hosting one event next year Buganda Kingdom Deputy Katikiro

The Deputy Katikiro handshakes Misagga at Bulange, Mengo

The 2019 royal regatta will also aim at among others reducing the HIV/AIDS prevalence;environment conservation and safety on water.

During all the visits of this royal regatta, organizers promise to use professionals to educate the public about do’s and dont’s on water.

Buganda minister for sports and recreational Owek. Henry Sekabembe Kiberu believes that if fully utilized, this royal regatta can become one of the kingdom’s unifying factors.

The regatta is expected to attract all 18 counties whose winning team will get professional training in life-saving.

Last year, the event was not held because of the busy schedule commemorate the Kabaka’s Jubilee celebrations.

Besides, the Royal Regatta, other water sports in Uganda include Rowing, Canoeing, Kayaking and the Dragon boat festival.