Uganda International Marathon continues to front a legacy bettering educational and health services

The 2019 Uganda Marathon organizers received a huge financial boost of Shs 200M. (Photo: David Isabirye)

5th Uganda Marathon:

Saturday, 1st June 2019

Start / Finish: Masaka Liberation Grounds

Catergories: 42km, 21km, 10km and people with Disabilities

Theme: Run for Education

Since 2015, hundreds of runners from the elite and leisure clusters in society have been gathering in Masaka for a common cause – to shed a sweat, network and contribute immensely towards improved educational services.

The best case study is Bugabira Primary School that has since been improved with the proceeds from the previous marathons by installing solar systems, a fresh water well, classroom blocks, school kitchen, agricultural projects and sports grounds.

This has in a way vehemently transformed for the better the class room performance of the pupils.

In the 2018 Primary Leaving Examinations, 20 pupils out of the total class of 26 attained first grades with the rest (6) all passing in grade two.

It is upon this rich back ground, that the Uganda marathon now has a rich plat form to lobby key partners and sponsors on the bandwagon.

On Thursday, 21st February 2019, telecommunications company Africell Uganda officially announced their hefty Shs 200M towards this year’s noble cause.

This momentous ceremony took place at the main headquarters of Africell in Kampala witnessed by the Uganda Marathon Country Manager Andrew Bownds, Africell Uganda CEO Mohammad Ghaddar, Flavia Nana (Commercialisation Director Coca-Cola) among others.

Officials during the first press conference prior to the 2019 Uganda Marathon (Photo: David Isabirye)

At least Shs. 1 Billion is targeted and this will facilitate in supporting different projects such as building classrooms and other school necessities for schools in Masaka.

Besides education, this year round, the marathon will also center around health as well.

On 8th March (International women day), the organizers will join hands with Uganda Blood Bank to carry out a blood donation drive.

This aspect of the marathon was occasioned by the low blood levels in many hospitals around the country which gave an opportunity for corporate companies to mobilize people to donate blood.

Also, this marathon is associated with foreign based runners from the different continents of the world and this year is no different as over 200 foreign runners have already confirmed.

The Uganda Marathon is a blend of the foreign and domestic runners.

An undulating section as the runners slope down during the previous edition

Prizes to excelling crop:

There are different cash prizes as well as other non-cash prizes totalling up to 12 million shillings.

For starters, the Uganda marathon is a charity run that was started by some well-wishers in the United Kingdom.

These well-wishers had soft heart to impact the state of education in Uganda, with Masaka being the focal point.

Andrew Bownds, Uganda Marathon Country manager (PHOTO: David Isabirye)



We expected at least 5000 runners to take part in the 2019 Africell Uganda Marathon in Masaka on 1st June. This is a great opportunity to run for a genine cause. I thank all the sponsors and partners especially our title sponsor (Africell), Rwenzori Mineral Water and others.

Uganda Marathon Country Manager Andrew Bownds

Moses Kigozi (far left)rector of Bugabira Primary School in Masaka (PHOTO: David Isabirye)



Uganda Marathon has transformed Bugabira Primary School with, solar systems, fresh water well, classroom blocks, school kitchen, agricultural projects and sports grounds. All this support led to out of 26 six students completing their P7 exams 20 got 1st Grade and 6 got 2nd Grade

Moses Kigozi – Director of Bugabira Primary School

The Uganda Marathon is all about fun, making new friends and exercising.

Muhammed Ghaddar and Edgar Karamagi (right). [PHOTO: David Isabirye]



Africell Uganda as a title sponsor has injected 200 million in the sponsorship catering for different logistical needs of the race. This investment is hinged on the company’s belief in bringing value to the community it operates in. We believe in supporting communities and supporting the people that use our services. That’s why we are partnering in the Africell Uganda Marathon Even last year, we partnered with the Lango Development Forum to carry out a marathon under the theme Run for Education. The major cause of the run was to mobilize people to pool funds for education support for the people of Lango community.

CEO Africell Uganda Mohammed Ghaddar

Flavia Nabaasa (left) interacts with Andrew Bownds (PHOTO: David Isabirye)



Rwenzori mineral water will provide Shs 80,000,000 worth of support covering all water throughout the course keeping the 5,200 runners hydrated, sodas for everyone that donates blood and press coverage throughout the run up to the 1st June event day. We are very excited to be partnering with the Uganda Marathon for the 3rd year and supporting education, which is near and dear to us

Flavia Nabaasa, Commercialisation Director Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Edgar Karamagi is interviewed by the journalists in Kampala. (Photo: David Isabirye)



The race kits are to be sold at UGX 10,000 and will be purchased at different Africell shops around Kampala, Masaka and Mbarara. For Africell subscribers there will be discounts for people who use Africell Money to pay for their tickets. Ticket sales will be available at select Africell shops in Masaka, Mbarara and Kampala, as well as the Uganda Marathon office in Masaka town, Mpuuga building Opposite Bank of Africa.

Africell Public Relations Officer, Edgar Karamagi

We are proud to be associated with the 2019 Uganda Marathon. Every able person is engaged to engage in the blood donation exercise that comes early Ayubu Mutebi, Blood Transfusion Services, Masaka Chapter