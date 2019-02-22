URA 2-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S: Kagimu strikes twice for tax collectors

Shafik Kagimu scored twice for URA against Kirinya-Jinja S.S. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Thursday Results):

URA 2-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Paidha Black Angels 2-0 Nyamitybora

Police 1-1 KCCA

Express 1-1 Maroons

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club recovered swiftly from the Uganda Cup elimination with a 2-0 well worked home win against Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Thursday.

Captain, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu scored both goals, in either halves.

The first of Kagimu’s two strikes arrived just after three minutes as the tax collectors led 1-0 by the mandatory half time break.

Joackim Ojera’s initial effort had been saved by the goalkeeper before Kagimu who was well placed tapped home the rebound for the opener.

His second was scored at the start of the second half following a goal melee.

The home side defended gallantly for the remaining time, with goalkeeper James Alitho called upon to tame Joel Madondo and Anthony Mayanja’s attempts.

The game was temporarily halted when URA midfielder Siraje Ssentamu was engaged in a 50-50 challenge before an ambulance was called to whisk him away for emergency attention.

FIFA Referee William Oloya booked only two players on the evening, apparently both for URA – Hudu Mulikyi and Ronald Kigongo Ronald.

For the victory, URA rose to fourth with 32 points off 20 matches.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S suffered their 6th loss of the campaign, remaining 11th with 24 points, same as Bright Stars who are 10th on the log.

Next Matches:

Both clubs will be engaged in action on match day 21 coming next Tuesday, 26th February 2019.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S hosts Mbarara City in Jinja as URA will make the short trip to Lugogo to play KCCA.