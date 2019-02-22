Vipers trim lead at the top with Bright Stars win

Vipers 3-0 Bright Stars

Vipers moved within four points of leaders KCCA after a comfortable 3-0 win over Bright Stars at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Steven Mukwala, Tito Okello and Halid Lwaliwa scored for the Venoms who are now on 41 points after 20 games.

Mukwala opened the floodgates with an easy tap in off Aziz Kayondo low cross in the area with the move orchestrated by Kenyan import Innocent Wafula.

Alfred Onek missed a chance to draw level when played through by skipper Nelson Senkatuka as the first half ended with the hosts 1-0 up.

Three minutes after the break, Okello doubled the champions’ lead with a header from close range from a well weighed Tom Masiko free kick down the left.

Lwaliwa put the icing on the cake in similar fashion with Man of the Match Masiko again the provider from the same source.

Fred Kajoba had introduced John Kokas Opejo and Moses Okot for the aggressive Aggrey Kirya and Sam Ssekito respectively while Rahmat Ssenfuka had replaced the tired Karim Niyizigimana.

Abraham Ndugwa, another substitute for the hosts taking over from Tito Okello created a good chance for Ssenfuka to extend lead but he hesisted to shoot inside the area as no more goals came despite the Venoms dominance.

Bright Stars have now gone eleven games without winning and drop to 10th on the log with 24 points.