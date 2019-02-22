Vipers Vs Bright Stars preview: No room to slip for either side

Bright Stars players celebrate their goal against URA recently at Namboole. (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 20):

Friday, 22nd February 2019

Vipers Vs Bright Stars

At St Mary’s Kitende (4 PM)

When Bright Stars visit the league reigning champions Vipers at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Friday’s only game, the game will be the focal point since it is the only option on the day.

The two sides played to a goal-less draw during the first round encounter at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Coming to the match proper, Bright Stars had just earned a hard fought 2-1 win on the road away to URA at Namboole Stadium during the Uganda Cup contest.

But, in the league, Fred Kajoba’s side remain win-less in as many as 9 matches.

Bright Stars Head Coach Fred Kajoba turns the guns to Vipers. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Vipers themselves had had their own tale to tell, being held in their last game during their one all draw stalemate away at the Buhinga against Tooro United last week.

Therefore, the urge for maximum points from any of the two clubs in contention will be a key priority.

Vipers is still in serious competition with KCCA for the top spot and maximum points on the evening will see them close gap to just four points.

Bright Stars on the other hand, eyes the 8th place with maximum points at Kitende.

Key battles and players:

The defending champions have the pedigree with a feared line up on paper since many of the experienced players as Dan Sserunkuma, Tom Masiko, Moses Waiswa, the Burundian duo of right back Abdul Karim Nizigiyimana and goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, tricky forward Abraham Ndugwa, Yaya Lutimba, Geofrey Wasswa, Tadeo Lwanga and others earn their daily bread at the famous Kitende hill.

Bright Stars captain Nelson Senkatuka dribbles the ball away from URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune at Namboole. (Photo: John Batanudde)

However, the visitors remain unfazed by the ‘big’ names. The Stars themselves have skipper Nelson Senkatuka, Jamil Karisa, Sula Ssebunza, Augustine Kacancu, Derrick Ngobi, Brian Enzema, Henry Kiwanuka and Brian Kayanja among others to boost of.

Dan Sserunkuma will be key for the Venoms at home against Bright Stars. (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

If fielded, Bright Stars midfielder Methiodious Jjunju returns to the fortress where he spent a long spell of his teen era as captain for the Vipers Junior Team.

Dan Birikwalira is injured but even though he was fit, he would not have been an option to think of since he is on loan at Bright Stars from Vipers.

The other interesting contest will definitely be on the sidelines as Kajoba alongside Paul Kiwanuka comes face to face with Michael ‘Nam’ Ouma who is working hand in hand with Edward Golola.

Michael Ouma talks to Moses Waiswa [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Vipers Vs Bright Stars Match Officials – St Mary’s Kitende (4:00 PM)