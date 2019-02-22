Wakiso Giants go six points clear as Kyetume, Doves All Stars falter

Wakiso Giants are now six points clear at the top after beating Kataka FC 2-1 in Mbale yet rivals Kyetume and Doves All Stars faltered.

Ivan Kiweewa alias Kaloolo scored the winner at the CRO San Siro stadium after Nasur Mandwara had drawn the two sides level to cancel out Karim Ndugwa goal.

Ndugwa scored his second goal in three games since returning from Mbarara City where he spent six months on loan connecting well with his head from Yasin Mugume cross in the 33rd minute.

Mandwara replied two minutes later scoring in same fashion after Moses Sekasaana well weighed free kick beat the Sharks defence.

Kiweewa separated the two teams in the 69th minute tapping home Norman Ogik cross from the right after Ndugwa had missed to head home.

Steven Bengo, Mugume and Ogik had chances to kill off the game but were lethargic in front of goal but it mattered less as they took home all points.

Elsewhere in the Elgon Group, Kyetume drew goalless away to JMC Hippos while Doves All Stars was beaten at home by Light SS.

UPDF were 2-0 winners away to Amuka Bright Stars in the same group.

In Rwenzori, Bumate lost 2-0 at home to Kansai Plascon while Dove FC won 2-1 against Ntinda United.

Action in the division continues today with Proline hosting Kireka United at Lugogo while Kira and Kitara face off at Namboole.