Ndyaguma, Bulafu and Orach tipped ahead of Tusker Golf series leg at Serena

Tusker Malt Golf Series Launch in Kampala. (Photo: David Isabirye)

Tusker Golf Series:

Saturday, 23rd February 2019

At Lake Victoria Serena Resort, Kigo

When the second last leg of the Tusker Malt Golf Series tees off at the beautiful Lake Victoria Serena Golf Spa and Resort, all the attention will be on three people, Paul Ndyaguma, Collins Bulafu and Geofrey Orach.

Ndyaguma leads the series with 192 points, 12 ahead of Collins Bulafu and 21 away from third placed Geofrey Orach.

Michael Monne and George Kituku are tied for fourth position on a joint 140 points.

Denis Asaba (136), Francis Kyegariikye (128), Peter Kisembo (128), Sam Kacungira (128) and Mutyaba Katende (125) complete the top ten positions.

During the series at Palm Valley, Ndyaguma amassed a total of 36 points.

It is a far from finish but I have to keep composed and play my A game. Paul Ndyaguma, Golfer

The professionals completed their round on Friday ahead of the Saturday action.

Chipping towards the 9th pin towards the Club House at the serene Lake Victoria Serena Golf facility

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf course is best known for its numerous water hazards that give golfers a run of their money.

The final leg will be hosted at the Uganda Golf Club with the overall winner assured of a lucrative trip to the Pattaya Islands, Thailand.

Tusker malt golf series

Amateur standings

1 Paul Ndyaguma 192 points

2 Collins Bulafu 180

3 Geofrey Orach 171

T4 Michael Monne 140

T4 George Kituku 140

6 Denis Asaba 136

T7 Francis Kyegariikye 128

T7 Peter Kisembo 128

T7 Sam Kacungira 128

10 Mutyaba Katende 125