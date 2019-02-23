Uganda Cranes midfielder Mugerwa parts ways with Fassil Kenema Football Club

Yassar Mugerwa dribbles past an opponent during a Uganda Cranes home game at Namboole Stadium

Uganda Cranes midfielder Yassar Mugerwa has mutually terminated his employment contract with Ethiopia Premier League out-fit Fassil Kenema Football Club.

Mugerwa still had five months left on his current employment contract with the Gonder based club but decided to terminate, citing personal and family reasons.

The Uganda Cranes international had put put pen to paper at Fassil Kenema in September 2017.

He joined the Emperors from St George Football Club where he had signed from South African club, Orlando Pirates.



It was nice working with you, every time I played I sacrificed for the beautiful fans but sometimes we have no choice life has to move on. I will miss every moment because Gondar had become a second home away from home, players had become brothers… I wish the club the best and may Allah give me the best at my new home. Always an Emperor Yassar Mugerwa

Yassar Mugerwa passes the ball while on duty at Fassil Kenema Football Club

Mugerwa’s next plan in line remains as secretive as the current affairs in a deserted tomb.

Ethiopia remains home to three other Ugandans; Robert Odongkara (Adama City), Isma Watenga (Ethiopia Coffee) and Chrizestom Ntambi (Ethiopia Coffee).