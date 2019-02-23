Uganda summons 40 players on provisional list ahead of 2019 World Beach Woodball Preparations

Lillian Zawedde is part of the provisional team for Uganda. Zawedde is Africa’s number one female woodball player

Only 12 of the 40 initial players summoned by the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) will make the final team at the 2019 World Beach Woodball championship coming up later this year.

The Uganda Woodball Federation technical commission summoned 40 players who will undergo trials.

These 40 players are from the top 20 performers per gender from last year’s Beach circuits.

Onesmus Atamba, the team head coach will oversee the trials that tee off on 10th March through to 24th March 2019 at Spennah Beach, Entebbe.

Six players per gender (12 in total) will constitute team Uganda.

Uganda and Africa seed one female player Lillian Zawedde leads the cast of ladies on the provisional team that also has Joan Mukoova, Shamsa Nantege Kyolaba, Mary Nantumbwe, Jackie Ndaula, Betty Alela, Mary Athieno, Justine Balemesa, Sharon Jerotich and Claire Katusime among others.

Some of the male players on the team include; Brunno Bbosa,

Ronald Mulindwa, Joel Munyendoh, Wilson Musinguzi, Robert Mutibwa, Israel Muwanguzi, Emmanuel Opio, Geoffrey Towong, Fazil Wabulembo, Raymond Ssemata, Charles Ssensalo, Tayebwa Rodgers, Joel Adupa and Daniel Apita among others.

Uganda will be hosting the second edition of the Beach Woodball world cup between 24th to 31st May, 2019 at Spennah Beach Entebbe.

This will be the second time that Uganda will be hosting a world woodball championship after the third world university woodball event in 2010, hosted at the lake side Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia are the only African countries that will play in the beach woodball championship.

India, HongKong (China), Chinese Tapei, Estonia and Indonesia are the only countries outside the African boundary that will take part.

Summoned team:

Men:

Ronald Mulindwa ( Ndejje Corporate), Joel Munyendoh (Kampala International), Wilson Musinguzi (Kampala International University), Robert Mutibwa ( Ndejje University), Israel Muwanguzi (Ndejje University), Emmanuel Opio (Stroke Woodball Club), Geoffrey Towong (Ndejje University), Fazil Wabulembo (Stroke Woodball), Raymond Ssemata (Kisubi Corporate), Charles Ssensalo (Ndejje University), Tayebwa Rodgers ( Kisubi Corporate), Joel Adupa ( Ndejje University), Apita Daniel ( Makerere University), Bruno Bbossa (Ndejje University), Godfrey Bukenya (Kisubi Corporate Woodball club), Bridge Byamukama (Kampala International University), Brian Gwaaka (Kampala International University), Aziz Masoabi (Buganda Land board), Watson Mugumbe (Kampala International University)

Women:

Lillian Zawedde ( Ndejje Corporate), Joan Mukoova (Ndejje University), Shamsa Nantege Kyolaba (Ndejje Corporate), Mary Nantumbwe (Kisubi Corporate), Jackie Ndaula (Ndejje University), Betty Alela ( UNEB), Mary Athieno (Ndejje University), Justine Balemesa (UNEB), Sharon Jerotich (Ndejje Corporate), Katusime Claire ( Kampala International), Kirungi Moreen ( Kampala International), Florence Mukoya (Stroke Woodball Club), Mulamba Margaret ( Kisubi Corporate), Nabaggala Rose Sandra ( Ndejje University), Nagaba Charity ( Kampala International), Nakayenga Pauline ( Ndejje University), Nalubega Joyce ( Ndejje Corporate), Namuddu Sophie ( Ndejje Corporate), Nanjeru Denise ( Stroke Woodball Club), Maria Nansereko (Ndejje Corporate)