Isiagi on target for Al Nasr Sporting Club in convincing home victory

Al Nasr Sporting Club XI vs Abou Sakal. Daniel Isiagi is standing second from left

Egypt Division Two Football League:

Al Nasr Sporting Club 3-0 Abou Sakal

Gangly Ugandan forward Daniel Isiagi continues to acclimatize to the demands of the physical and fast paced Egyptian style of play with his second goal in the last four matches.

Isiagi was on target as As Nasr Sporting Club overcame Abou Sakal 3-0 at the 28,500 seater El Nasr Stadium, Cairo during a national second division duel.

This was his second goal in the last four matches where he has also recorded one assist.

The Cairo based entity swiftly recovered from their 2-1 loss on the road away to FC Porto Suez on Valentines day.

Al Nasr Sporting Club in action against Aby Saki

Earlier, they had won 1-0 and 2-1 against Olympic El Qanal and Ghomhoreyet Shebin respectively.

They had also fallen 1-0 at home to Serameka having drawn one all against Domiat in the opening game of the new year, 2019.

In the ten matches played so far, Al Nasr has four wins, three draws and losses apiece.

Sayed Eid’s coached side has now won three games and lost once with Isiagi playing full time in all these matches.

Isiagi joined the Egypt second tier side based in Cairo City last August on a two year deal.