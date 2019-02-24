Kobs 30-29 Mongers

Rhinos 00-24 Heathens

Warriors 27-10 Rams

Walukuba 17-21 Buffaloes

Pirates 54-03 Hippos

Heading into game week fourteen of the National Rugby Premiership, many though Kobs would have an easy ride against Mongers having won the top of the table battle against Heathens.

But it sure was close to an easy as Fred Mudoola’s charges had to fight back from down to edge a determined Mongers 30-29 at the death.

With title rivals Heathens comfortable winners against Rhinos, the work was cut out for Kobs. It was either win or relinquish the top spot.

All seemed fine for Kobs with fly-half James Ijongat twice splitting the uprights for a 06-00 early lead.

However, Mongers put on the pressure and vet Andrew Olweny found some space in the Kobs defense to bully his way to try area. Adrian Wasswa converted to give visitors the lead, much to the delight of Heathens fans who had witnessed their side beat Rhinos 24-00.

While Mongers’ pack worked excellently, their backs were quite poor in passing and as they tried to get out wide, Ian Munyani intercepted and sprinted to scored Kobs first try. Ijongat converted for a 13-07 lead.

Kobs shortly extended the lead with Mongers drawn in by a few phases Kobs forwards put together. Davis Kiwalabye collected from a ruck finding Ijongat who passed to Adrian Kasito and the full-back found Conrad Mukwaya at the wing to score the second try. Ijongat converted for a 20-07 lead.

Kobs near absent defense gifted lock Joachim Kisanda with a couple of tries for Mongers one of which was converted by Wasswa and the visitors were within a point, 20-19, heading into the break.

On return, Kobs straight away went searching for a bigger separation early and like their second try, they drew in Mongers before going out wide through Kiwalabye and Kasiito with Faraj Odugo crossing at the corner. Ijongat’s conversion was short and wide.

Mongers responded through Hannington Mukalazi and Wasswa converted and added a penalty from the halfway line to extend Mongers lead to 29-25 and the fans were on their feet.

Replacement flyhalf Ivan Kirabo found touch after Mongers were penalized for offside. From the line out, Kobs’ maul landed them the game-winning try courtesy of Odugo.