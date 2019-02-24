Yassar Mugerwa joins third Ethiopian Premier Club

Yassar Mugerwa on duty at Fassil Kenema. He has now joined Shire Football Club

Hours after parting ways with Gondar based Fassil Kenema Football Club, Uganda Cranes midfielder Yassar Mugerwa has crossed to another top tier side, Shire F.C.

Mugerwa put pen to the treasured dotted lines on a new employment contract at Shire Football Club for a year-long deal.

Although the financial nitty gritty of this fresh deal remains scanty at large, highly placed sources at Shire FC indicate that Mugerwa agreed upon a sign on fee over $25,000.

Shire FC is a new entrant in the Ethiopia Premier League, based in the Northern part of the country.

Although he still had another five months to go, Mugerwa mutually terminated his employment contract with Fassil Kenema F.C citing family engagements.

I am happy to be at Shire Football Club. Life is a journey of new challenges and I am ready to give my best at my new home. Yassar Mugerwa, midfielder

Mugerwa is an intelligent player, usually deployed as a creative gem, also comfortable as a holding midfielder and can play as a winger.

This is the third club in the Ethiopia top flight division that Mugerwa will be joining having earlier played at St George and lately Fassil Kenema.

He had joined Fassil Kenema in September 2017 on a two year deal having earlier played at St George Football Club where he had signed from South African club, Orlando Pirates.

Ethiopia, a horn of Africa nation is part of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA).

It is also home to three other Ugandan footballers.

Goalkeepers Robert Odongkara and Isma Watenga ply their professional trade at Adama City and Ethiopia Coffee respectively.

Midfielder Chrizestom Ntambi is also teammate with Watenga at Ethiopia Coffee.