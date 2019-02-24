Basketball

Nasser Sserunjogi is new FUBA President

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
Nasser Sserunjogi is the new FUBA President (Photo: AISHA NAKATO)

Nasser Sserunjogi is the new president of the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA).

Sserunjogi was voted into office on Sunday during the federation Annual General Meeting held at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices in Lugogo.

The KIU Titans patron tallied 37 votes to beat City Oilers’ Grace Kwizera who got 24 votes.

Sserunjogi along with his new executive that has Hudson Ssegamwenge (Vice President, Administration), Aggrey Mbonye (Vice President, Finance), Arnold Katabi (Vice President, Marketing), Sunday Joseph Manano (Vice President, Techincal & Competitions), Stephen Nyeko (Youth Commissioner), and Sandra Munduru (Women Commissioner) will steer basketball for the next four years.

New FUBA Executive

FUBA’s New Executive

  • Nasser Sserunjogi (President)
  • Hudson Ssegamwenge (Vice President, Administration)
  • Aggrey Mbonye (Vice President, Finance)
  • Arnold Katabi (Vice President Marketing)
  • Sunday Joseph Manano (Vice President, Techincal & Competitions)
  • Stephen Nyeko (Youth Commissioner)
  • Sandra Munduru (Women Commissioner)

