Nasser Sserunjogi is new FUBA President

Nasser Sserunjogi is the new president of the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA).
Sserunjogi was voted into office on Sunday during the
The KIU Titans patron tallied 37 votes to beat City Oilers’ Grace Kwizera who got 24 votes.
Sserunjogi along with his new executive that has Hudson Ssegamwenge (Vice President, Administration), Aggrey Mbonye (Vice President, Finance), Arnold Katabi (Vice President, Marketing), Sunday Joseph
FUBA’s New Executive
- Nasser Sserunjogi (President)
- Hudson Ssegamwenge (Vice President, Administration)
- Aggrey Mbonye (Vice President, Finance)
- Arnold Katabi (Vice President Marketing)
- Sunday Joseph
Manano(Vice President, Techincal & Competitions)
- Stephen Nyeko (Youth Commissioner)
- Sandra Munduru (Women Commissioner)