Azam FC sacks coaching staff after loss to Simba

Hans Van Der Pluijm conducts a training session for the club during their pre-season tour in Uganda last year

Tanzania Premier League club, Azam FC has terminated the employment contract for their former head coach Hans Van Der Pluijm from Netherlands as well as his Tanzanian assistant Juma Mwambusi over unconvincing results.

The development followed the club’s 3-1 loss to Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam where on-form striker Meddie Kagere struck a brace with skipper John Raphael Bocco getting the other.

Prior Simba’s loss, Azam had not won any game in the last games, registering three one all draws with Alliance, Lipuli and Coastal Union as well as one loss to Tanzania Prisons.

Van Der Pluijm, 70, is a former goalkeeper who also managed Den Bosch until 1995 and SBV Excelsior before a spell in Ghana.

The club’s youth coach Major Abdul Mingange, a CAF ‘A’ licenced coach is the interim head coach, assisted by Iddi ‘Cheche’ Nassor.

Mingange, a retired Tanzania Defence Force officer has previously being head coach at Ndanda and Mbeya City Football Clubs.

KMC’s Ettiene Ndayiragije is tipped as the next coach for Azam.

The club is home to Uganda Cranes right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada.

Azam’s last five matches: