﻿Caf Confederation Cup: Gor bounce back, Hilal hold Zesco United

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia moved top of Group D with a 2-0 win over Algeria’s Hussein Dey at Kasarani.

The 10-man visitors lost the game in the closing stages with Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge scoring late on to clinch all three points for K’Ogalo.

With Petro Atletico of Angola and Zamalek settling for a 1-1 draw, Gor Mahia who had lost the previous match to the former now sit top with 6 points.

Petro Atletico and Hussein Dey are on four each while Zamalek have just two points in three games.

Group A

RS Berkene continued with their form in the competition with a 4-2 win over Raja Casablanca.

The win puts them three points clear at the top with seven points followed by Hassan Agadir who defeated KCCA conquerors AS Otoho D’Oyo 2-1 in Morocco.

The Congo Brazzaville side are third with 2 points while Raja Casablanca, home to Ugandan international Muhammad Shaban are at the base.

Group B

Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel picked their first win of the campaign defeat Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers 2-1 while CS Sfaxien, conquerors of Ugandan champions Vipers SC were held at home to Salitas of Namibia.

Group C

Jamal Salim was in goal for Al Hilal Omdurman as his side played to a 1-1 draw with much fancied Zesco United of Zambia.

Al Hilal finished with a man less after Idris Mbombo, formerly of Zesco was sent off towards half time for unsporting conduct.

In the same group, Nkana beat Ghana’s Asante Kotoko 3-1 in Zambia to go top with 6 points.

Zesco and Al Hilal are both on four points while Asante Kotoko are on three points.