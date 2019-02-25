Ceylon Lions blaze into knockouts of Division 2 T20 Championship

Ceylon Lions Captain Ruwan Jayantane hits out against ACC (Photo: John Batanudde)

Ceylons Lions have laid down the gaunt for the other seven teams in Division 2 after they saw off competition from ACC and Wanderers to be the first team to book a place in the knockouts of the Division 2 T20 Championship.

Ceylon Lions defeated ACC on Saturday in both games with neither games being a real test. Team Captain Ruwan Ruyarante picked up the Man of Match award in the first game for his 3/19 that helped restrict ACC to only 104. Led by Rajesh Nair (44 not out), the Lions knocked off the deficit for a loss of only four wickets.

In the second game on Saturday, Ceylon Lions didn’t even break a sweat with new boy Robinson Obuya (50) and Eddie Agaba (33 not out) doing the business in a dominant 10 wicket win for Ceylon Lions. The pair knocked off the 107 scored by ACC in a one sided encounter.

Wanderers offered the challenge faced the whole weekend on Sunday morning when they posted 154 in their 20 overs when they were asked to bat 1st. New boy Brian Adriko scored a brisk half century and got help from Abu Sseguya and Dan Batuwa who made good cameos.

Vihanga Vilahra bats for Ceylon Lions against ACC (Photo: John Batanudde)

Another new boy Vihanga Kalhara was the star for Ceylon Lions with the second half century of the innings. His 51 off 36 balls overwhelmed Wanderers helping his side pick up their third win of the weekend.

A tired Wanderers side failed to live up to the morning hype as they were skittled out for only 70 runs and despite Ceylon Lions losing two wickets they easily completed the win. On a day for debutants, Marvin Kitamirike picked up 4/9 in his 4 overs to pick up the Man of Match award.

In the other Division 2 games, ACC won one and lost one on Sunday against Premier in Buddo.