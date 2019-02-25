Denis Onyango: Sundowns extend deal for Cranes Captain

Denis Onyango has agreed a four and a half year new deal at Sundowns [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Mamelodi Sundowns have triggered the option of extension on the contract of Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

The club and Onyango have agreed on a new four and a half years contract.

“The Ugandan goalkeeper is currently the best goalkeeper in Africa having been named in the Confederation of African Football’s Best XI,” it went on.

The Cranes captain joined the Brazilians in 2011 and signing a new deal means he spend more than a decade at Sundowns.

Onyango is the club’s undisputed No. 1 and has won three league titles and the CAF Champions League title in 2016 as well as the CAF Super Cup the following year.

He remains Uganda’s longest serving player in the PSL that currently has Allan Kateregga and Martin Kizza.