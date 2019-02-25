FUFA Women’s Cup: Round of 16 line-up complete

Kampala Queens, Muteesa I Royal University, Tooro Queens and Bunyaruguru Girls completed the FUFA Women’s Cup lineup for the Round of 16.

The four teams joined the 12 other teams after winning their respective games on Saturday.

Kampala Queens overcame Isra Soccer Academy 1-0 in the game played at Valley grounds in Kawempe. Crested Cranes defender Aisha Namukisa scored the lone goal from a freekick.

Muteesa I Royal University edged Lango Queens in the penalty shoot out. Normal time ended in a one-all draw but the University side won the shootout 4-3.

At Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal, Tooro Queens FC overcame Dynamic SS Jjeza 3-2 to book a place at the last 16.

Bunyaruguru Girls earned a walkover Western United who withdr ew from the competition.