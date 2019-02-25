KCCA Vs URA Preview: Battle of former colleagues Mutebi and Ssimbwa

Tuesday February 26

KCCA Vs URA – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4.30pm

Sam Ssimbwa and Mike Mutebi [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Former colleagues Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa will be in the spotlight when KCCA hosts URA at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Timothy Awany strike in the reverse fixture won it for KCCA and the Tax Collectors will be up for revenge.

The hosts dropped two points in their last game against Police and Mutebi expects a reaction from his players.

“It’s not going to be easy but I think there is going to be a reaction because we dropped points against Police,” said Mutebi. “We have not lost at Lugogo and if they react well, we have all it takes to take three points,” he added.

URA is one of the sides with the meanest defences in the league and Mutebi is aware that his side must disintegrate what he called very good organisation.

Mike Mutebi [PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE]

They have the best defence and their approach is very defensive, rather organised and the onus is on us to try to disintegrate their organisation and break their lines.

His counterpart Sam Ssimbwa believes the win against Kirinya Jinja SS in their last outing could be a turning point in winning successive games.

After beating Kirinya Jinja SS, the players are motivated and it might be a turning a point in winning successive games,” he said before admitting the test against KCCA will be a tough one.

However, he isn’t worried of KCCA’s record at Lugogo where they are yet to lose a game since a shock 2-1 defeat to Proline last season.

Sam Ssimbwa

He feels the boys are not intimidated playing away since almost all their games are away.

It’s a tough game but for me, I don’t regard us as having a home ground. We don’t train at Namboole and in my opinion; all our games are almost away games.

Team News

Mustafa Kizza and Julius Poloto suffered knocks in training and will be assessed late if they can feature.

URA are without midfield gem Siraje Sentamu who suffered a concussion in the win over Kirinya.

Allan Munaaba and Mugalu are also ruled out but Abdallah Nyanzi and goalie Alionzi Nafian are available for selection.

Key Stats

KCCA have won 5 of the previous 11 league meetings and draw 3 and lost as many.

URA have not won against KCCA since December 2016 when they won 1-0.

KCCA could win three successive games against URA for the first time