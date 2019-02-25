Latest professional golfer Deco Mutebi sets personal targets

Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi recently joined the professional ranks

Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi, 19, is among the two latest golfers to be assimilated into the Uganda Professional Golf Association (UPGA).

The Entebbe Street Club sponsored golfer was finally admitted as a professional golfer after successful application, alongside Uganda Golf Club’s Becca Mwanja.

Born and raised in Entebbe, Mutebi is a former footballer who has been part of the Uganda national team for three years.

He finally made the decision to turn professional after near miss to win the coveted Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship last year.

Deco Mutebi gestures after tee-off on the 10th tee box at Entebbe Golf Club.

Deco, as he is fondly known in the golfing circles has already set personal targets.

First of all, I want to thank the Uganda Professional Golf Association (UPGA) for positively accepting my application. I thank my sponsor (Street Club), the Uganda Golf Union, Entebbe Golf Club and all personalities who have helped me in my golfing journey. Professional golf is a full time commitment and I am ready to battle. This is my life now. I have to train every day with doubled and tripped efforts. Herman Deco Mutebi, Professional Golfer

Deco Mutebi follows his ball in flight after a shot at Entebbe Golf Club.

Everyday is a learning curve for me. I will learn a lot from the senior professional golfers. Deco Herman Mutebi, Professional Golfer

Mutebi is one of the youngest professionals in the sport with Tooro Golf Club’s David Kamulindwa Amooti the other in this age bracket.

The UPGA has over 45 professional golfers registered with the association.

A number of tournaments (locally and in the region) await these golfers this year.

The on-going Tusker Malt Golfer series, Singleton Match play series, Entebbe Open, JBG Open, Kakira Open, Uganda Open, Pepsi Independence Open among others are some of the domestic tours.