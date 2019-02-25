MUBS consolidate top spot with nervy win over Stomers

Mutoola Beach 4-2 KIU

Buganda Royal 4-7 Isabeti

Talented 6-3 Entebbe Sharks

St Lawrence 6-4 Nkumba University

MUBS 7-6 Stomers

MUBS 2-2 Buganda Royal

Mutoola Beach 2-6 St Lawrence

Stomers 3-0 Talented (Walkover)

Action between MUBS and Stormers (Photo: John Batanudde)

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) consolidated top spot in the National Beach Soccer League with a nervy 7-6 win over Stormers at Lido Beach on Sunday.

Douglas Muganga scored five goals to lead the way with Frank Bomboka and Isma Kawawulo coming in handy with a goal each. Godfrey Lwesibawa grabbed a hattrick for Stormers while Jacob Kalule, Churchill Kamba and Ronald Magwali got the other goals.

In their second game of the day, MUBS played out a two-all draw with Buganda Royal University. Kawawulo netted a brace for MUBS while Nasser Lwamunda and Paul Kati were on target for Buganda Royal University.

Mutoola Beach registered mixed results. They beat KIU 4-2 and fell to St Lawrence University 6-2. Herbert Luboyera netted a hat-trick against KIU with John Mukwaya John get the other goal. KIU scored through Nonso Okolo and Uche Muftau.

During the game against St Lawrence, Luboyera scored the two goals while Jonathan Kikonyogo (3) Swalleh Kigundu, Maurice Luyimba and Sulaiman Ochero scored for St Lawrence.

Isabeti were 7-4 winners over Buganda Royal University thanks to goals from Roch Somoka (4), Rica Byaruhanga (2) and Deo Sengendo (OG). Buganda Royal scored through Peter Wasswa Peter (2), Ssemgendo and Julius Rulinda.

Talented eased past Entebbe Sharks 6-3 with Mark Nsubuga grabbing four goals while Deo Kalule and Derrick Ssekulima scored a goal each. Entebbe Sharks scored through Angel Kayanja Angel and Yusuf Jolooba Yusuf (brace).

St Lawrence University followed their win over Mutoola Beach with a 6-4 victory over Nkumba University. Sulaiman Ochero grabbed a hattrick to lead St Lawrence’s assault, Swalleh Kigundu netted a brace with Raymond Mulungi getting the other goal. Nkumba scored through Hassan Kivumbi, Daniel Nsubuga and Jonathan Kikonyogo who connected into his own net.

Stormers registered a walkover Talented.

MUBS tops the standings with 20 points fetched from 8 matches, closely followed by St Lawrence University with 18 points from as many matches. Isabeti is third with 16 points having played a game less.