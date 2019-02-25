Ndejje Vs Express Preview: Ndu Lions seek consistency

Tuesday February 26

Arena of Visions – Bombo 4.30pm

Action from Maroons Vs Ndejje [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Ndejje University host Express FC at the Arena of Visions seeking a third win on the bounce after back to back wins away and home to Maroons and Tooro United respectively.

Prior to the two games, the University side had picked just two wins in 18 games and thus will be confident.

They face a Red Eagles side that they held goalless at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku towards the end of the first round and playing at home, they will fancy their chances.

With Francis Onekalit, Anwar Ntege and Noel Nasasira, they have a potent attack that will test a seemingly defensive minded Express under new coach George Ssimwogerere.

Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye will be vital for the visitors [Photo: John Batanudde]

The former Express captain is upbeat ahead of the game and knows a thing or two about the side.

“I have seen them (Ndejje University) play against Police,” he told the club website. “They are tall men and fight for the ball but they are not so comfortable with it and can make mistakes if we manage to press and put them under pressure,” he added.

Shafik Kakeeto could return to the team after sitting out the 1-1 draw with Maroons due to injury but Eric Kambale remains on the sidelines.

Tony Odur and Brian Umony could start a game together for the first time.

Ndejje University, third from bottom with 16 points could jump out of the drop zone with victory while Express, 9th on the table with 25 points have a chance to go 7th.