Onduparaka Vs Vipers Preview: Waiswa omitted again as Venoms visit Caterpillars

Tuesday February 26

Green Light Stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Moses Waiswa, Vipers SC midfielder [Photo: John Batanudde]

Moses Waiswa has again been omitted from Vipers SC squad to face Onduparaka who they visit on Tuesday in the premier league.

The reigning Fufa Most Valuable Players hasn’t featured for the club since the 3-1 defeat at home to SC Villa and has missed the last three games in all competitions.

With no reports about him being injured, the midfielder’s omission is a shock but could be down to a dip in form.

Vipers make the trip to Arua targeting their first win away to Onduparaka in order to keep pace with leaders KCCA who host URA in another tough tie.

Dan Sserunkuma is also back in the squad

Michael Nam Ouma’s side are four points behind leaders and victory will no doubt leave them with a big chance to retain the title they won under Portuguese Miguel Da Costa.

Here is our 20-man squad that travelled to Arua to face Onduparaka FC tomorrow at the Greenlight stadium. #ONDUVIP #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/fnA7Zw14oI February 25, 2019

Daniel Sserunkuma returns to the team after being left out of the match day squad on Friday against Bright Stars.

Meanwhile, hosts Onduparaka come into the game on the back of a hard fought but morale boosting 2-1 win over Mbarara City that broke the hosts’ unbeaten run this season.

Rashid Toha will be vital against Vipers [Photo: John Batanudde]

They will hope defender Rashid Toha is in fine form at the heart of defence with Gadafi Gadinho and Ceaser Okhuti leading the hunt for goals.

Key Stats

Vipers have won 4, lost 1 and drawn as many in the previous 6 league meetings in all competitions.