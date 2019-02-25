Real Stars Sports Awards: Boxer Babu, Tooro United duo Bbosa and Mutakubwa win January 2019 gongs

The three different winners with their prizes with the Real Stars Sports Awards organizers and sponsors pose for a group photo at Khalifa Executive Suites, Bugolobi

2019 Real Stars Awards (January winners):

Football:

Player: Joel Mutakubwa (Tooro United goalkeeper)

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa (Tooro United)

Boxing: Yusuf Babu (COPAB)

The joy of every sportsman and woman is double edged – working diligently to perfection in a bid to excel as well as witnessing his or her efforts being recognized.

Given that viable platform, the Real Stars Sports Awards agency continues to reward the sweat and effort for the sportsmen in the various sports disciplines.

Initiated over two months ago, the Real Stars Sports agency bore the idea of appreciating the toiling sportsmen.

In the month of January 2019, Tooro United Football Club has been the biggest beneficiary with two accolades – best coach and player.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and his head coach Wasswa Bbosa were named the best player and coach of the month respectively at the lavish and leafy Khalifa Executive Suites in Bugolobi, Kampala on Monday, 25 February 2019.

L-R: Wasswa Bbosa (Football coach),, Yusuf Babu (Heavy weight boxer) and Joel Mutakubwa (Goalkeeper)

Mutakubwa, a goalkeeper formerly at Kirinya-Jinja S.S had three clean sheets for Tooro United during the month, as well guiding his club to the Stanbic Uganda Cup last 16 stage.

Ndejje University Football Club Tcehnical Director Asuman Lubowa (left) rewards Tooro United goalkeeper Asuman Lubowa at Khalifa Executive Suites, Bugolobi

The goalkeeper beat Mbarara City’s captain Hilary Mukundane and Police FC on fire player Juma Balinya.

Bbosa’s achievements, like Mutakubwa were also on the same script.

To win the best coach accolade, Bbosa was preferred ahead of BUL’s Peter Onen and Mbarara City’s Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Jude Colour Solutions Promotions Manager Henry Zzimbe awards coach Wasswa Bbosa his prizes and plaque.

In the boxing catergory, Yusuf Babu, a heavy weight boxer of COBAP smiled the biggest accolade.

Babu beat Emma Kyambadde to win gold at the 2019 National Open Boxing championship held at Lugogo.

This was Babu’s first time to fight in the heavy weight having spent three years under the middle weight. To Kyambadde, he had fought for six years in the same weight.

Top Boy’s Chief Executive Officer Phillip Munaabi (left) hands over heavy weight boxer Yusuf Babu his prizes.

Babu was preferred ahead of Yasin Adinan (Mutajazi) and Musa Shadir (East Coast).

Newly appointed Ndejje University Football Technical Director Asuman Lubowa, flanked by the Real Stars organizers and Top Boy officials graced the awards and cash presentation event.

According to Isaac Mukasa, the Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director, such awards are meant to reward talent.



I thank the sportsmen for the efforts and energy levels invested. The Real Stars Sports Awards are here to reward excellence and motivate the sportsmen. I thank all the partners and sponsors that continue to make these awards a big dream Isaac Mukasa, Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director

It is very humbling to win the best player of the month’s award. I thank the organizers and my whole team for the collective display. I want to keep form and win many more accolades Joel Mutakubwa, goalkeeper

The Real Stars Sports Awards are exclusively sponsored by Khalifa Executive Suites, Jude Colour Solutions and Top Boy Promotions.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is the other partner.