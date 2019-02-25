Serene Lake Victoria Serena course hosts penultimate Tusker Malt Lager Golf series

Member of Parliament Sarah Babirye won group B ladies (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The penultimate Tusker Malt Lager series was held over the weekend at the newly designed Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort in Kigo, Lweza.

Golfers, as usual were more worried prior to tee off, on how to avoid the numerous water hazards decimating the tranquil beautiful golfing facility, arguably the best on the land and in the East African region.

Paul Ndyaguma remained the overall leader board winner of the series after fetching 41 points on the day.

He has now collected a total of 232 points prior to the final leg that is to be hosted by The Uganda Golf Club.

It was a great round of golf for the golfers at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course.

In the paid ranks catergory, Brian Toolit reigned supreme with a 2 over per score of 74 gross.

Fred Wanzala tied with Herman Mutawe for four-over- 76, as Fort Portal based young professional David Kamulindwa Amooti returned 77, a stroke better of Phillip Kasozi (78).

Towering Dennis Anguyo, Martin Ochaya, Emma Opio Onito, Adolf Muhumuza and Saidi Mawa all played 80 gross.

Meanwhile, Entebbe Club member Emmanuel Moko, playing off handicap 3 won group A with 39 points.

Joseph Kasozi and Patrick Mugisha had 38 points apiece.

Emmanuel Moko (right) recieves his prizes on the awards night at the 19th hole.

In group B, Andrew Atuhairwe toppled with 38 stable ford points, ahead of Sam Opolot and John Muchiri with 37 points apiece.

Group C had the man of the moment, Ndyaguma with 41 points ahead of Alvis Manzi (39) and a one Agaba (34 points).

In the ladies catergory, Peace Kabasweka carried the day with 31 points, two better than the Uganda Ladies Golf President, Eva Magala in group A.

Eva Magala prepares to tee off at Serena (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Legislator Suzan Babirye was the best lady golfer in group B with 33 points, a point better than Brenda Ngabo.

The overall bragging rights for the ladies section were reserved for Suzan Kateera with a whooping 42 points after a sunny day of action.

The final round will be played at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala with the overall winner after all the series earning a ticket to Pattaya in Thailand.

Golfers day out: Golfers have a light moment during the second last round of the Tusker Malt Lager series at Serena, Kigo

Over all Winners for the Serena Leg:

Men A:

Winner: Emma Moko – 39

Runners Up: Joseph Kasozi – 38

Second Runners Up: Patrick Mugisha 38.

Men B

Winner: Andrew Atuhairwe – 38

Runners Up: Sam Opolot – 37 (Count Back)

Second Runners Up: John Muchiri – 37 (Count Back)

Men C

Winner: Paul Ndyaguma – 41

Runners Up: Alvis Manzi – 39

Second Runners up: Agaba- 34

Ladies A

Winner: Peace Kabasweka – 31

Runners Up: Eva Magala – 29

Ladies B:

Winner: Suzan Babirye – 33

Runners Up: Brenda Ngabo – 32

Overall winner ladies : Suzan Kateera – 42.

Qualified teams

Sam Opolot & Joseph Kimani – 43 points (Count Back)

Charles Odere & Collin Odere – 43 points

Emmanuel Moko & Samuel Kato – 42 Points (Count Back)

Ian Parker & Daniel Ludlow: 42 points (Count Back)

Geoffrey Odach & Collins Bulafu – 42 points (Count Back)

Seasoned golfer Amos Nzeyi played in the Subsidiary catergory

NBS TV Boss Kin Karisa with his caddie read the line

Express Football Club chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka (left) before his round of golf

Golfers refreshed with a cold Tusker after the round of golf at Serena

It was an exciting leg of the Tusker Malt Golf Series at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Club. The final round is anticipated to be a thriller of sorts. Special thanks to Tusker as the main sponsors and all the other partners on board John Mwalimu, organizer