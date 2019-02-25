Striker Okwir dedicates his brace to family, Vipers’ boss

Dickens Okwri (middle) being congratulated by teammates after scoring one of his two goals against Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Football Club striker Dickens Okwir has dedicated his two goals against Nyamityobora to his family in Lira as well as to the Vipers’ sports club director, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa.

Currently on loan from Vipers, Okwri has made headlines in Zombo for the right reasons – scoring.



I dedicate the two goals I scored for Paidha Black Angels Football Club to my family back in Lira as well as the doctor (Lawrence Mulindwa). My mother Sylvia and father Nathan Otim Gwokcawa remain special people to me as well as my daughter Phiona. Dickens Okwir, Paidha Black Angels FC Striker

Dickens Okwir scored twice for Paidha Black Angels on their return to the Bar Okoro (PHOTO: Jack B)

Okwi’s two goals against fellow debutants Nyamityobora FC helped Paidha Black Angels win 2-0 on their first ever top flight game at the Bar Okoro fortress in Zombo.

In fact, this was Paidha Black Angels’ second win at home in as many matches, the first coming against Police at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Now with three goals to his name, the first having come against Sports Club Villa at Mandela National Stadium, Okwi has set his eyes right onto the upcoming matches.



I have a personal target that I need to reach at the end of the season. I need as many goals as possible to help Paidha Black Angels survive relegation. Dickens Okwir

Their game at home against Nyamityobora FC was attended by hundreds of fans including the Paramount chief of Paidha, Emmanuel Rwoth Kermu.

Okwi has previously played at two Lira based clubs Sporting United and Amuka Bright Stars, before featuring at Onduparaka and Vipers in the Uganda premier Legaue.

The latest spell at Paidha Black Angels where he is on loan will help him with the much needed playing time.

Okwi and Paidha Black Angels turn their guns to Maroons whom they face thus Tuesday at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira.