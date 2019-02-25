Uganda Cranes goalie Onyango could miss final AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Tanzania

Denis Onyango

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At the National Stadium, Dar es salaam

A troublesome hamstring injury that pushed goalkeeper Denis Onyango out of Mamelodi Sundowns’ away one all draw at the Bidvest Stadium against Bidvest Wits could rule the shot stopper out for more than two months.

Onyango was replaced by Reyaad Pieterse with a quarter of an hour to play, following a knee problem as the Brazilians shared the spoils for the second time in a row.

Doctors indicate that Onyango’s injury could take more than 60 days to fully heal, ruling him out of next month’s AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Tanzania in Dar es salaam.

Although Uganda Cranes has already qualified for the continental show piece, Onyango was still expected to be in goal having kept a clean sheet in the games played thus far.

Should Onyango fail to recover well in time, then the doors are wide open to Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (Kampala Capital City Authority, Uganda), Benjamin Ochan (Kabwe Warriors, Zambia) and Isma Watenga (Ethiopia Coffee, Uganda) to vey for the number one slot.

Robert Odongkara is one of the options available

L-R: Jamal Salim Magoola, Denis Onyango and Charles Lukwago. Jamal and Lukwago are also available.

Tanzania Taifa Stars have five points and are in a must win situation when they meet Uganda Cranes on 22nd March 2019 with prayers Lesotho fails to win away in Cape Verde on the same day.

Lesotho, like Tanzania also have five points with 7 goals scored to Tanzania’s 5.

Cape Verde also has a mathematical chance of progressing to final show down that will take place in Egypt with a home win over Lesotho and prayers that Uganda wins or even draws with Tanzania.

Uganda Cranes last match was that international friendly match played away in Nigeria on 10th November 2018 which ended goal-less.