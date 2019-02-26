Kagimu double brings KCCA back to earth

KCCA 1-2 URA

URA players congratulate Shafik Kagimu after scoring the opener (Photo: John Batanudde)

Shafik Kagimu scored in either half as URA ended KCCA’s home unbeaten run in the league this campaign.

Timothy Awany would be equaliser turned consolation as the hosts lost only their second game in the league this season.

Mike Mutebi’s side came into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Police that they were dominated and it was no different against Sam Ssimbwa’s charges.

URA dominated the early proceedings at Lugogo forcing Charles Lukwago into two fine saves.

But the breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Kagimu scored to put the visitors in a deserved lead.

Shafik Kagimu and Said Kyeyune (Photo: John Batanudde)

The visitors took a 1-0 lead into the break and eight minutes into the second half, Ssimbwa made a double change with Peter Lwasa and Abdallah Nyanzi on for Robert Omunuk and Dickens Kilama respectively.

KCCA reacted by introducing Muzamiru Mutyaba for the off colour Mike Mutyaba and in the 61st minute, they won a controversial penalty which was converted Timothy Awany.

Timothy Awany after converting the penalty (Photo: John Batanudde)

With ten minutes to the final whistle, Mustafa Kizza brought down Joachim Ojera in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Kagimu made no mistake but put restore the Tax Collectors’ lead which they held on till the final whistle.

Despite defeat, KCCA stay top of the standings with 45 points but only three ahead of Vipers who played to a goalless draw at Onduparaka.

URA stay fourth with 35 points but now only a point behind third placed Mbarara City who lost 2-1 away to Kirinya Jinja SS.