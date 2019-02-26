Kirinya-Jinja S.S pips Mbarara City at the Mighty Arena

Mbarara City’s Pistis Barenge races to the ball with Godfrey Akol of Kirinya-Jinja S.S. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Match Day 21 (Tuesday Results):

Kirinya Jinja S.S 2-1 Mbarara City

Onduparaka 0-0 Vipers

Maroons 3-0 Paidha Black Angels

KCCA 1-2 URA

Ndejje University 0-1 Express

Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club registered a 2-1 home win over Mbarara City at the Mighty Arena on Tuesday.

Two quick first half goals from Joel Madondo and Gorge Kasonko inspired Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s coached side the Ankole Lions.

Madondo had a beautiful curl from the edge of the area as early as the opening two minutes.

The visitors doubled the lead on nine minutes when Kasonko diverted Jeromy Kirya delivery from the right.

The visitors suffered an early set back when defender Rashid Muhammed limped out and former KCCA player Ronnie Kisekka took over his place.

On 21 minutes, Madondo missed the opportunity to double the scores, failing to control a high ball out of defence by the debutant goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi.

Madondo was cautioned for confronting goalkeeper Ali Kimera.

Paul Mucureezi had a shot off target on the half hour mark after being set up by the towering South Sudanese striker Makueth Wol.

Burundian Barenge became the second player to be booked on the sunny evening when he brought down Kirinya-Jinja S.S defender Douglas Muganga.

The resultant free-kick by Uganda Cranes international Isaac Isinde was headed at the far post but Kimera was equal to the task to parry away the danger although Kasonko tapped wide the rebound.

Towards the end of the half, Fred Amaku missed contact with the ball off a teasingly laid ball from the right by Jerom Kirya.

On the stroke of half time, Isinde had a timely block for Mucureezi’s shot inside the goal area to lead heading to the mandatory half time break.

Diligent midfielder David Bagoole shot narrowly over the bar with virtually the last kick of the opening 45 minutes.

Upon restart of the second half, Mbarara City called for an offensive double change.

Off came defensive midfielder Ivan Mbowa and creative gem Ivan Eyama for Jude Ssemugabi and Ibrahim Orit respectively.

Two minutes later, the home side made their opening change.

Jeromy Kirya paved way for the fresh legs of Anthony Mayanja.

Nelson Mandela replaced off colour strike Fred Amaku with 12 minutes to play.

Madondo had a header miss target by inches and a couple of half chances missed by Wol and Ssemugabi as the game climaxed.

This is Kirinya-Jinja S.S’s sixth win of the campaign that takes them to 8th place, displacing Bright Stars who host Tooro United on Wednesday.

Mbarara suffers their second loss in a row after falling at home to Onduparaka last week.

Overall, Mbarara City has lost five matches, but, good enough remains glued in third place with 36 points.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S XI vs Mbarara City

Team Line ups:

Kirinya – Jinja S.S XI:

Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde, Gorge Kasonko (Captain), Godfrey Akol, David Bagoole, Jerome Kirya (47’ Anthony Mayanja), Fred Amaku (78’ Nelson Mandela), Joel Madondo

Subs:

Opoka Atiino (G.K), Dan Ssewava, Vincent Zziwa, Rajab Sabir Nesta, Yoweri Wakabi

Head coach: Abbey ‘Capello’ Bogere Kikomeko

Mbarara City Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S (Photo: David Isabirye)

Mbarara City XI:

Ali Kimera (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Steven Othieno, Hillary Munkundane, Rashid Muhammed (17’ Ronnie Kisekka), Pistis Barenge, Ivan Mbowa (46’ Ibrahim Orit), Steven Kabuye, Ivan Eyam (46’ Jude Ssemugabi), Paul Mucureezi, Makueth Wol

Subs Not Used:

Muhamad Ssekeba (G.K), Denis Omwanyi, Jude Ssemugabi, Ibrahim Orit, Umar Muhizi, Raymond Onyai

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Team captains with the match referees

Match officials:

Center Referee: Ali Sabilla

Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi

Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

Fourth Official: Ali Bakisula

Referee Assessor: Abdallah Kayiwa