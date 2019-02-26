Mbarara City players celebrate a previous goal. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League |Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Vs Mbarara City – Mighty Arena, 4:30pm

Two wounded sides Kirinya-Jinja S.S and Mbarara City Football Clubs face off on Tuesday in Uganda Premier League at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Coming to this match, Kirinya-Jinja S.S fell to URA in their immediate past encounter, with the tax collectors’ skipper Shafik Kagimu twice on target.

In the same vein, Mbarara City also lost in the previous game, squandering a 1-0 lead to fall 2-1 at home to Onduparaka.

Therefore, the game on Tuesday can be envisaged as a battle of two wounded buffaloes.

Mbarara City is safe, in the top three with 36 points, a massive 12 points separating them from Kirinya-Jinja S.S who are in the 11th place.

Mbabazi is safe at Mbarara City Football Club

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is back on duty for the Ankole Lions having threatened to resign following fans’ abusive language.

Joel Madondo celebrates

Key battles:

Joel Madondo, Kirinya-Jinja S.S’s talisman and leading scorer will lock horns with a decent defender in Hilary Mukundane.

Madondo has the support of Vincent Zziwa, Anthony Mayanja and company to help them fight for a decent result at home.

Paul Mucurezi and Nicholas Kasozi

Mbarara City’s Makuweth Wol, Paul Mucureezi, Ivan Eyam and Ibrahim Orit will lead the visitors’ surge for goals against Isaac Isinde and Douglas Muganga’s backline.

Maximum points for Kirinya-Jinja S.S will see them climb to 8th position on the log with 27 points as Mbarara City will remain third regardless of the result.