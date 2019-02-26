Lacklustre Express FC edge Ndejje

Ndejje University 0-1 Express FC

Express FC players celebrate during a previous game (Photo: John Batanudde)

Express FC picked their seventh win of the campaign by edging league debutants Ndejje University 1-0 in a dull match played at the Arena of Visions.

Mubarak Nsubuga was the day’s hero scoring the Red Eagles’ winner in the second half.

There was nothing to write about in the first half save for Mathias Muwanga super save to deny Francis Onekalit who headed from close range.

Express were forced to make a first half change with Arthur Kiggundu limping off for Charles Lubega.

A couple of minutes after the break, Charles Musoke went down under no challenge and was rushed to hospital as Tony Odur made way onto the pitch.

The move seemed a blessing in disguise as the visitors’ search for the opener gained momentum and in the 77th minute, Nsubuga tapped home on a rebound after the goalie had denied Odur.

Earlier, Onekalit was fortunate to survive a red card after he head-butted Disan Galiwango and the two were instead booked by referee George Olema.

The incident caused uproar in the stands with a few Express fans throwing bottles in discontent but the match on the pitch was uninterrupted.

Anwar Ntege missed a good chance to draw the hosts level in the 85th minute when he shot over the bar with the goalie at his mercy and George Ssimwogerere’s side held on for all points.

Express improved a place on the log and are now 8th with 28 points while Ndejje stay third from bottom with 16 points from 21 games.