Maroons Vs Paidha Black Angels preview: The blacks visit intimidating Prisons stadium

Maroons’s Solomon Walusimbi shields that ball away from Mbarara City’s Hilary Mukundane. (Photo: David Isabirye)

Uganda Premier League:

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Maroons Vs Paidha Black Angels

At Prisons Stadium, Luzira (4:30 PM)

Maroons Football Club entertains Paidha Black Angels during a Uganda Premier League encounter at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira on Tuesday.

The two clubs are struggling for form with Maroons having managed just four wins in 20 matches and Paidha Black Angles just two victories.

Maroons is 13th on the log with 16 points and Paidha Black Angels is rock bottom of the standings with 12 points, same as Nyamityobora FC.

The Tuesday game therefore is one match that either sides is targeting for maximum points if they are to play safe away from the relegation politicking.

Paidha Black Angels is fresh from that 2-0 home win at the newly reopened Bar Okoro stadium in Zombo.

Dickens Okwir’s double ensured their second win, after the first round 2-1 opener against Police at the Green Light in Arua.

Okwir will need the backing of other experienced players as Shaban Wasswa, Jackson Nsubuga, Patrick Arua and company for inspiration.



I am targeting another goal or two against Maroons away. Collective team effort too, remains key in our away game Dickens Okwir, Paidha Black Angels striker

Dickens Okwri (middle) being congratulated by teammates after scoring one of his two goals against Paidha Black Angels

Maroons gifted left footed midfielder Pius ‘TZ’ Obuya

Maroons whose last game was that one all draw away to Express has Pius ‘TZ Iniesta’ Obuya, Solomon Walusimbi, Ronald Orombi, Felix Okot, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Samson Abbey Mutyaba, Dan Wagaluka, goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol and Brian Majwega among others to inspire them before the home fans.

Maroons’ mid-season signing Isaac Otto remains a big doubt following an injury spell out.

It will also be a battle of tactics between Robert Ssekyeyama (Maroons) and Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange (Paidha Black Angels).