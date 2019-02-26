Primary Schools rugby to headline 2019 France – Uganda friendship week

Third France – Uganda Friendship week celebrations:

16th – 23rd March 2019

Sports Programme:



French Ambassador in Uganda, H.E Stephanie Rivoal (second left) addresses the media about the 2019 France – Uganda week celebrations. (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

22nd March – Sports around Kampala schools (Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary & Kibuli Police Children – 8 AM – 12 PM)

23rd March – Music and Sports Festival (Kyadondo Rugby Ground – 12 PM – 11 PM)

Like it has been the case for the previous three years, 2019 is here for yet another France – Uganda friendship week.

The time lag will run from 16th to 23rd March 2019 with a series of events that feature range of joyful, positive moments that celebrate the friendship between Uganda and France through music, culture, food, fashion and sport.

This year’s celebrations were officially launched with an inaugural press conference at the Embassy of France in Kampala on Monday, 25th February 2019.

UOC Secretary General Dr Donald Rukare (holding microphone) with his speech as the French Ambassador smiles. (Photo: John Batanuddde)

Addressing the media and the key stake holders with the sponsors, the French Ambassador in Uganda, H.E Stephanie Rivoal lauded all the partners for the supportive hand in successfully organizing the France – Uganda week activities.



For the third year in a row, we are organizing the France – Uganda week celebrations. This year, we start on the 16th to 23rd March 2019 with several activities as the Francophone day, tourism, fashion, food, defence as well as sports. I wish to thank all the key partners in organizing all these activities as well as the sponsors on board. H.E Stephanie Rivoal, Ambassador of France to Uganda

H.E Stephanie Rivoal

Rivoal, flanked by Donald Rukare, the general secretary of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Andrew Owor (President of the Uganda Rugby Union), also bid farewell as this will be the last France – Uganda week celebrations she will be directly organizing as the ambassador.

Sports will rank high among the activities lined up for the week-long menu.

On the 22nd March 2019, there is a rugby tournament organized for the Kampala schools as Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary and Kibuli Police Children.

This will be coordinated by the Ecole Francaise Des Grands Lacs where a mixed team of Ugandan and French players will visit the four aforementioned schools with the aim of sharing the values of sport to pupils and make the kids enjoy a rugby tournament and competition.

Uganda Rugby Union (URU) president. Andrew Owor addresses the media and stake holders.

Uganda Rugby Union is honoured to associate with the Embassy of France to organize the France – Uganda week celebrations. This is the second time. Our primary schools and national team being engaged is a great stride in the game’s development process. Andrew Owor, president Uganda Rugby Union

Also, just like, last year, a rugby match between the French Pacific military team and the Uganda Rugby Cranes (XV’s) will crown the celebrations at Kyadondo Rugby grounds on the 23rd March 2019.

On the same day, will be the main festivities of the celebrations where the whole communities in Uganda will be gathered around sport and music on the purpose of a charity project for sport facilities on the disadvantaged schools.

The match between the Uganda Rugby Cranes and French Pacific Islanda military will be used to promote the sport values with the Uganda Olympic Committee in Uganda as well as the Uganda Rugby Union.

BET Award winner Eddie Kenzo (right) will perform on the final day

There will be a great concert thereafter where Uganda’s leading artists as Eddy Kenzo, King Saha, Lydia Jasmine, Vinka, Bennie Gunter, Fefe Buusi, Fik Fameica and Tabuflo dancers will also perform.

The series of activities to celebrate the friendship between France and Uganda

16th March – Francophonie Day (French School, Lugogo By pass – 1 PM till 11 PM)

18th March – Tourism (Ndere Cultural Center – 6 PM – 10 PM)

19th March – Fashion (French Residence – 6 PM – 11 PM)

20th March – Defence & Security (French Residence – 6:30 AM – 11 AM) *Invitations only

21st March – Gastronomy (Le Chateau Restaurant – 6 PM – 11 PM) *Invitations only

22nd March – Sports (Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary & Kibuli Police Children – 8 AM – 12 PM)

23rd March – Music and Sports Festival (Kyadondo Rugby Ground – 12 PM – 11 PM)

Sanyu ‘Cindy’ Cinderalla and Bennie Ganta will also perform. (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Sunday, 20th January 2014 – At Lido

The second and final period of the Pepsi beach soccer league is back. No doubt, beach Soccer in Uganda is a fast growing product. Close to 3 years ago, it was purely extinct, but thanks to the Uganda Beach Soccer Association, an affiliate group under the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).