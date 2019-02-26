Primary Schools rugby to headline 2019 France – Uganda friendship week

Third France – Uganda Friendship week celebrations:
16th – 23rd March 2019
Sports Programme:
22nd March – Sports around Kampala schools (Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary & Kibuli Police Children – 8 AM – 12 PM)
23rd March – Music and Sports Festival (Kyadondo Rugby Ground – 12 PM – 11 PM)
Like it has been the case for the previous three years, 2019 is here for yet another France – Uganda friendship week.
The time lag will run from 16th to 23rd March 2019 with a series of events that feature range of joyful, positive moments that celebrate the friendship between Uganda and France through music, culture, food, fashion and sport.
This year’s celebrations were officially launched with an inaugural press conference at the Embassy of France in Kampala on Monday, 25th February 2019.
Addressing the media and the key stake holders with the sponsors, the French Ambassador in Uganda, H.E Stephanie Rivoal lauded all the partners for the supportive hand in successfully organizing the France – Uganda week activities.
H.E Stephanie Rivoal, Ambassador of France to Uganda
For the third year in a row, we are organizing the France – Uganda week celebrations. This year, we start on the 16th to 23rd March 2019 with several activities as the Francophone day, tourism, fashion, food, defence as well as sports. I wish to thank all the key partners in organizing all these activities as well as the sponsors on board.
Rivoal, flanked by Donald Rukare, the general secretary of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Andrew Owor (President of the Uganda Rugby Union), also bid farewell as this will be the last France – Uganda week celebrations she will be directly organizing as the ambassador.
Sports will rank high among the activities lined up for the week-long menu.
On the 22nd March 2019, there is a rugby tournament organized for the Kampala schools as Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary and Kibuli Police Children.
This will be coordinated by the Ecole Francaise Des Grands Lacs where a mixed team of Ugandan and French players will visit the four aforementioned schools with the aim of sharing the values of sport to pupils and make the kids enjoy a rugby tournament and competition.
Uganda Rugby Union is honoured to associate with the Embassy of France to organize the France – Uganda week celebrations. This is the second time. Our primary schools and national team being engaged is a great stride in the game’s development process.Andrew Owor, president Uganda Rugby Union
Also, just like, last year, a rugby match between the French Pacific military team and the Uganda Rugby Cranes (XV’s) will crown the celebrations at Kyadondo Rugby grounds on the 23rd March 2019.
On the same day, will be the main festivities of the celebrations where the whole communities in Uganda will be gathered around sport and music on the purpose of a charity project for sport facilities on the disadvantaged schools.
The match between the Uganda Rugby Cranes and French Pacific Islanda military will be used to promote the sport values with the Uganda Olympic Committee in Uganda as well as the Uganda Rugby Union.
There will be a great concert thereafter where Uganda’s leading artists as Eddy Kenzo, King Saha, Lydia Jasmine, Vinka, Bennie Gunter, Fefe Buusi, Fik Fameica and Tabuflo dancers will also perform.
The series of activities to celebrate the friendship between France and Uganda
16th March – Francophonie Day (French School, Lugogo By pass – 1 PM till 11 PM)
18th March – Tourism (Ndere Cultural Center – 6 PM – 10 PM)
19th March – Fashion (French Residence – 6 PM – 11 PM)
20th March – Defence & Security (French Residence – 6:30 AM – 11 AM) *Invitations only
21st March – Gastronomy (Le Chateau Restaurant – 6 PM – 11 PM) *Invitations only
22nd March – Sports (Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary & Kibuli Police Children – 8 AM – 12 PM)
23rd March – Music and Sports Festival (Kyadondo Rugby Ground – 12 PM – 11 PM)
The game, one of FIFA’s most protected species has steadily and gradually picked momentum in Uganda.
The second half of the 2013/14 season of the Pepsi National Beach Soccer League gets underway once following the festive and new year break period.
The organizers have once again added on another spice to the already rich menu at hand. The unending thrills on the sand precipitated by the ultimate entertainment off it will be electrified endless half time entertainment, fun games at half time and the video games.
‘As usual, expect the best on and off the Lido beach sand in Entebbe’ the Pepsi Brand manager, Timothy Luzinda, tells Kawowo Sports.
Goalkeeper Ramunda Nasser, Top scorer Nkuubi Brian, Sengendo Andrew, Kalyowa Emma, Muwonge Eric are some of the players St.Lawrence will bank on for maximum points.
The sponsors Pepsi who have changed the face of beach soccer since announcing their sponsorship package early last year are expected to thrill the fans.
As the rest toast to pepsi drinks, others are enjoying the fresh fresh from Lake Victoria. But still, which man on earth would not wish to see a beautiful innocent body?
Just a question.