Vipers trim KCCA’s lead despite Ondu draw

Onduparaka 0-0 Vipers

Vipers drew goalless at Onduparaka [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Reigning champions Vipers dropped two points away to Onduparaka in a goalless draw but will take the point after leaders KCCA were beaten 2-1 by URA.

The Venoms went into the game on the back of a morale boosting 3-0 win over Bright Stars while Ondu had won 2-1 at Mbarara City.

Prior to the game, Vipers had drawn and lost once in Arua and they couldn’t pick all points at the end of the final whistle.

Michael Nam Ouma still started without striker Daniel Sserunkuma with Steven Mukwala still preferred and despite the introduction of the former, Ondu held on.

A point means Vipers are now on 42 points, three points behind KCCA with nine games left to play.

Onduparaka are 6th with 31 points, same as 5th placed Bul who have a better goal difference.