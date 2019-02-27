Balinya, Mutanda on target as Police holds SC Villa at Namboole

Juma Balinya reacts after scoring the opener at Namboole Stadium. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21):

Wednesday Results:

SC Villa 1-1 Police

Bright Stars 0-0 Tooro United

Nyamityobora 0-0 BUL

Sports Club Villa rallied from a goal down to draw with Police during a one all draw at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Wednesday.

Juma Balinya dispossessed defender Moses Kiggundu before he rounded up the goalkeeper Keni Saidi to slot the ball into an empty net for the opener as early as five minutes.

Juma Balinya celebrates the opening goal on the evening. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

This was Balinya’s 13th goal of the season, taking him top of the scorers’ standings.

The Jogoos staged a gallant fight finding the equalizer through their talisman Bashir Mutanda who fired home a penalty after he was brought down in the forbidden area after 25 minutes.

Mutanda took his personal tally to 12 goals.

The second half bore no fruits for either parties with Ruben Kimera, Balinya guilty of missed opportunities for Police.

An aerial contest between Mutanda and Edgar Bwogi. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

David Owori and Kiggundu were the cautioned parties by referee Emmanuel Kiweewa.

Hassan ‘Gaata’ Kalega was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding performance on the evening.

Police now has 29 points, displacing Express from 8th place.

SC Villa gets their 11th draw of the season, staying in 12th place with 23 points.

Bashir Mutanda celebrates after scoring the penalty. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Next Matches:

Police makes the long trip to Buhinga on Saturday, 2nd March 2019 to face Tooro United.

On the same day, Sports Club Villa will play KCCA at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.