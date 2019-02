A golfer tees on the par 5 hole 7 at the Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Gayaza – Zirobwe Road, Namulonge



Event: Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf monthly mug

Date: 2nd March, 2019

Venue: Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Gayaza – Zirobwe Road, Namulonge

Mode of play: Stable ford (Full Handicap)

At least 150 golfers are expected to be part of the March monthly mug at the Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge.

The day long tournament will tee off this Saturday, 2nd March 2019.

This event is expected to be graced by golfers competing in the A ,B ,C categories for gentlemen and A ,B for the ladies with several prizes up for grabs.

Martin Nsubuga, the Vice Chairman of the club acknowledges that one of their interests as club management is to be family friendly in order to differentiate itself but also attract golfers of all ages and gender.

The Mary Louis Simkins memorial Golf Club in Namulonge is one of the most eco-friendly and green courses in the country. You have an opportunity to enjoy the serene green environment after a round of golf. We are not a concrete jungle. For instance, as the golfers battle it out on the course, other family members can choose to have a picnic in luscious green open space while the kids can bring their bicycles and ride on off-fairway terrain around National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI). Besides, golfers can take note of several crop technologies NaCRRI has developed through their agricultural research programs. I therefore welcome the golfing fraternity to our monthly mug on 2nd March 2019 Martin Nsubuga, Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club

The Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Club (Namulonge) officially got affiliated to the Uganda Golf Union in November 2018.

The club is on a massive drive to attract and retain new members.

It has for long been viewed as a breeding ground for many golfers in Uganda.

True to this, it produced three players to the current national team.