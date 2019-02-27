Blick takes on Semakula Bakunda returns to driver’s seat 

Bakunda and Blick in the season opening event in Mbarara this month(Phpto by: John Batanudde)

It’s just a month ago since Arthur Blick Jr was overly delighted after reuniting with his 2015 championship winning co driver Unissan Bakunda for the new season.

The re-union has unfortunately lasted only one rally.

Blick partnered with Bakunda in the season opening event in Mbarara, where they put up a sublime performance to finish in second position overall.

However, Bakunda will step out of the seat having switched back to driving.

Two-time Championship winning co driver George Semakula now takes the bucket seat for the rest of the season in a Mitsubishi EvoX.

“Unissan had a great season last year and showed he is a force to reckon with. It was right for him to get back to wheel,” stated Team Blick’s facebook page.

“Step in George Semakula a two time navigator NRC Champion who knows the EvoX inside out. He has actually navigated me way back when I drove the Toyota Supra.

“I am happy to announce he will be calling the notes for me this season on as we make a charge for the NRC title,” asserted the statement.

George Semakula(L) while he was navigating Adam Rauf(Photo by: John Batanudde)

Semakula and Blick will launch their title charge at next weekend’s second round championship event in Mukono.

It will be Semakula’s first time in the cockpit this year.

Bakunda on the other hand landed an opportunity to drive again after fellow driver Abdul Kateete offered him a car to use for the season.