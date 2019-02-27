Bright Stars Vs Tooro United preview: A contest for the mid table entities

Bright Stars hard working midfielder Brian Enzama will be required to cover as much space as possible as Tooro United visits them at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21)

Wednesday, 27th February 2019 Fixtures

Bright Stars Vs Tooro United – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 PM)

SC Villa Vs Police – Nelson Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Nyamityobora Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30 PM)

As Bright Stars entertains Tooro United at the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe on Wednesday, the battle will be dubbed as a mid-table contest.

Both clubs have 25 points apiece as Fred Kajoba’s Bright Stars are 10th and Wasswa Bbosa’s Tooro United is 11th on the 16 team log.

Ironically, these two clubs fell in their immediate past games.

Bright Stars were humbled 3-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to Vipers whilst Tooro United fell 4-3 on the road to Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions in Bombo.

There is a lot to play for in this match as Bright Stars seek to break the win-less run in the league that stretches as far back as December last year.

Tooro United XI that lost to Tooro United 4-3. (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Key actors:

Goalkeeper Benson Wagima, Alfred Onek, Jamil Karisa, Nelson Senkatuka, Brian Kayanja, Henry Kiwanuka, Brian Enzama, defender Derrick Ngobi, Innocent Assimwe, Sula Ssebuunza and company will be expected to produce a decent home performance as they seek for the much needed win in the league.

Some of the Bright Stars players during their 2-0 win over URA in the Uganda Cup. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Bbosa is expected to have a change in the goalkeeping department with Meddie Kibirige replacing Joel Mutakubwa.

Industrious midfielder Paddy Muhumuza, Steven Luswata, Simon Peter Sserunkuma, Willy Kavuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya and hard working forward Baker Buyala are all options for Tooro United away to Bright Stars on a ground many clubs struggle to get the desired result.

Maximum points for either side will see them jump Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the 9th place with 28 points.